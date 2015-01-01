पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:शहर में 5 और गांव में 10 किमी की परिधि में होंगे परीक्षा केंद्र

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
इंटर व हाईस्कूल के परीक्षा केंद्रों का प्रस्ताव अब माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल को 30 नवंबर तक भेजा जा सकेगा। इस आशय के निर्देश बोर्ड ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को दिए हैं।

इस बार परीक्षा केंद्रों में सम्मिलित शालाओं की दूरी, शहरी क्षेत्र में 05 किलोमीटर एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 10 किलोमीटर से अधिक नहीं होगी। परीक्षा केंद्र का चयन शासकीय अथवा अशासकीय विद्यालय के बजाय संस्था में उपलब्ध अधोसंरचना, संसाधन एवं सुविधाओं के आधार पर किया जाएगा। परीक्षा केंद्र के लिए ऐसे विद्यालय का चयन किया जाएगा, जिसमें परीक्षार्थियों की बैठक व्यवस्था, बिठाने के लिए फर्नीचर, पेयजल, प्रसाधन व सुरक्षा की अच्छी व्यवस्था हो, मंडल द्वारा शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 की आयोजित परीक्षाओं में परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रश्न पत्र ऑनलाईन, पेन ड्राइव के माध्यम से उपलब्ध कराया जाना विचाराधीन है।

इसलिए जिन विद्यालयों में स्वयं की कम्पयूटर, इंटरनेट, प्रिन्टर, फोटो कॉपी मशीन अथवा किराये पर लेने की व्यवस्था आसानी से हो सके, उन्हें प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी।

