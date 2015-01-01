पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादियों पर कोरोना का बंधन:शादी में 500 मेहमान बुलाने कार्ड बांटे, अब 200 लोगों की बंदिश, मन मारकर न्यौता की लिस्ट कर रहे छोटी

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुरैना में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के चलते शादी समारोह के पांडाल भी छोटे होने लगे हैं ऐसा ही एक नजारा शहर के मैरिज गार्डन में देखने को मिला।
  • इस बार बारात का स्वागत इत्र छिड़ककर नहीं सेनेटाइजर से होगा, अगवानी में मिलेगा मास्क
  • मुरैना में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के चलते शादी समारोह के पांडाल भी छोटे होने लगे हैं ऐसा ही एक नजारा शहर के मैरिज गार्डन में देखने को मिला।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शादियों के लिए निर्धारित गाइड लाइन ने लोगों के उत्साह को किरकिरा कर दिया है। महीनों से शादी में मेहमानों को बुलाने के लिए कार्ड छपवाकर बांट चुके लोगों को पता चला कि सिर्फ 200 लोगों को ही बुला सकेंगे तो उन्होंने मन मसोसकर न सिर्फ न्यौता की लिस्ट छोटी कर दी। बल्कि कुछ लोगों ने मेहमान रूठ न जाएं इसलिए दो शिफ्ट यानि दोपहर व शाम को न्यौता देने का इंतजाम किया है। वहीं कुछ परिवार शादियों में आमंत्रित मेहमानों की छंटनी न करते हुए आगामी माह में शादी बढ़ाने का विचार कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि कोरोना के इस संक्रमण में सावधानी ही बचाव है।

इस बार शादी के कार्ड की जगह खुद फोन कर दे रहे शादी का न्योता
कोरोना काल में शादी समारोहों में कार्ड की जगह खुद ही फोन करके शादी में आने का न्योता दिया जा रहा है। वहीं शादी में बहुत ही खास लोगों को आमंत्रित किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए शादी वाले घरों में तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। जिन लोगों ने कार्ड छवाएं हैं वे 200 तक ही सीमित हैं। ​​​​​​

पहले छोटे से कार्यक्रम में बुलाते थे एक हजार लोग, अब मेहमानों की छंटनी करना मजबूरी
बड़ोखर क्षेत्र में गार्डन का संचालन कर रहे सुनील डंडोतिया बताते हैं कि शादी-विवाह के छोटे कार्यक्रम में भी करीब 1 हजार लोग शामिल होते थे। हमारे बड़े भाई की बेटी का 10 दिसंबर का विवाह है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल को देखते हुए पहले से ही मुख्य-मुख्य मेहमानों की सूची बनाकर बुलाने की तैयरी थी। अब उसमें भी छंटनी करेंगे। फिलहाल हमने जो प्लानिंग की है उसके अनुसार बारात में परिजन और रिश्तेदार शामिल होंगे। नई गाइडलाइन के बाद प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं कि गाइडलाइन का पालन हो और जिन मेहमानों को बुलाया है उनको तकलीफ न हो।

मैनेजमेंट...दो पालियों मे बुलाएंगे मेहमान, दिन में घराती, शाम को बाराती होंगे शामिल
गोपालपुरा निवासी रिटायर्ड फौजी महेश सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को उनके बेटे आशु का विवाह है। गाइडलाइन में बदलाव के बाद खाना एक समय पर न करते हुए दो पाली में करने की प्लानिंग की है। इसमें सुबह के वक्त सभी रिश्तेदारों को और शाम के समय मेहमानों को आमंत्रित किया जा रहा है। वहीं एक बार में 200 प्लेट रखेंगे। जब 200 लोग भोजन करके जा चुके होंगे तो फिर दोबारा प्लेट लगाई जाएंगी। अगर स्थिति सामान्य होती तो 1500 से 2000 लोग शामिल होते। लेकिन अब चुनिंदा लोगों को ही आमंत्रित किया गया है।

मैरिज गार्डन संचालक भी कर रहे मनुहार, शादी में 200 मेहमान ही बुलाना
मैरिज गार्डन संचालक गिरीश मित्तल और टैंक व्यवसायी विनोद पचौरी ने बताया कि आगामी 25, 30, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 और 13 तारीख को गार्डन बुक हैं। जिनकी बुकिंग हैं उनको गाइडलाइन की जानकारी देते हुए एक समय में 200 ही लोगों को अंदर रहने का बोला है। हालांकि कुछ लोगों ने स्वीकृति दे भी दी है। कुछ कैंसल करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें