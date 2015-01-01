पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कल होगी मतगणना:600 कर्मचारी लगाए, विसवार टेबुलेशन में लगेंगे 5-5 कर्मचारी

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने कहा कि 10 नवंबर को होनी वाली मतगणना के लिये 600 कर्मचारी लगाए गए हैं। यह पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की ईवीएम एवं पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना करेंगे। ईवीएम की काउंटिंग में प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक टेबल पर माईक्रो ऑब्जर्वर, काउंटिंग सुपरवाइजर, पर्यवेक्षक, गणना सहायक मौजूद रहंेगे। ईवीएम की गणना दो कक्षों में होगी। जिसके लिये 7-7 टेबल लगाई गई है। दो-दो टेबलों पर आरओ के पास कर्मचारी रहेंगे।

इस प्रकार पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की टेबलों पर 285 कर्मचारी तैनात रहेंगे। पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना के लिये हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में टेबल लगेंगी। जिसमें माईक्रो ऑब्जर्वर, गणना पर्यवेक्षक तथा 2-2 गणना सहायक रहेंगे। इस प्रकार कुल पोस्टल बैलेट में 180 कर्मचारी लगेंगे। टेबुलेशन कार्य के लिये हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 5-5 कर्मचारी लगाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा 30 कर्मचारी पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की अलग-अलग ऑनलाइन फीडिंग का कार्य करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें