पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में डॉक्टर सहित 8 नए सक्रमित मिले; बुधवार को 515 नए सैंपल जांच के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

जिले में 561 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट बुधवार को जारी हुई जिसमें 8 लोग पॉजिटिव बताए गए हैं। संक्रमित मरीजों में दो महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। नए 515 सैंपल जांच के लिए जीआरएमसी भेजे गए हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक शहर के जीवाजीगंज में रहने वाले चाइल्ड स्पेशलिस्ट डाॅ. विनोद बांदिल (62) की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उन्हें 4 दिन से खांसी व बुखार की शिकायत थी। सबलगढ़ में रहने वाले ऑटो पार्टस विक्रेता राजू पुत्र स्व. मुरारी लाल गर्ग (41) साल संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। राजू गर्ग का इलाज ग्वालियर के कल्याण हॉस्पीटल में चल रहा है। उन्हें किडनी में शिकायत है।

शहर के उत्तमपुरा में रहने वाले एडवोकेट मनोज सुमन (39) भी बुधवार को संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। उनके पिता विजय सुमन व उनकी मां पहले से जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती हैं। कैलारस इलाके किरावली में रहने वाले सपना (28) पत्नी रामवीर धाकड़ पॉजिटिव आई हैं। सपना अपना नसबंदी का ऑपरेशन कराने के कैलारस अस्पताल गईं थी जहां टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर उसका ऑपरेशन करने से मना कर दिया गया।

इसके अलावा जीगनी में रहने वाले सुरेश सिंह भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं। वह ग्वालियर में गले के टॉन्सिल्स का ऑपरेशन कराने गए थे लेकिन संक्रमित होने के कारण उनका ऑपरेशन फिलहाल टाल दिया गया। अन्य संक्रमित लोगों में माहौर कॉलोनी के जितेन्द्र गोयल (57), बसई गांव की रामबेटी पत्नी छोटेलाल (68) और गणेशपुरा में रहने वाले यादवेन्द्र पुत्र महेश दत्त (50) साल भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें