इम्तिहान की तैयारी:9वीं से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से शुरू, छात्र-छात्राएं घर ले जा सकेंगे पेपर

मुरैना32 मिनट पहले
एक्सीलेंस हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल के छात्र रिवीजन टेस्ट की जानकारी लेने संस्था में पहुंचे।
  • स्कूल प्राचार्यों को 5 दिसंबर तक रिजल्ट जारी कर उसे विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा

कोविड के असर ने हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी की परीक्षाओं को भी प्रभावित किया है। नई व्यवस्था के मुताबिक, कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के रिविजन टेस्ट 20 से 28 नवंबर तक हाेंगे। छात्र-छात्राएं पेपर घर ले जा सकेंगे और उन्हें अगले दिन उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं स्कूल में जमा कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

जिले के 175 हायर सेकेंड्री व हाईस्कूलों में रिविजन टेस्ट कराने का अंतिम निर्णय प्राचार्य को लेना है। वह चाहें तो पालकाें की अनुमति से छात्रों को स्कूल बुलाकर भी टेस्ट ले सकते हैं और कोविड संक्रमण का खतरा होने की दशा में छात्र-छात्राओं काे टेस्ट के लिए पेपर घर ले जाने के लिए दे सकते हैं। यदि छात्र उत्तर पुस्तिका घर पर बैठकर लिखते हैं तो उन्होंने अगले दिन कॉपी क्लास टीचर के पास जमा करना होगी। तभी उन्हें दूसरे पेपर मिलेगा।

लेकिन परीक्षा व्यवस्था में प्राचार्य से लेकर शिक्षकोें को काेविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना हाेगा। सरकारी स्कूलाें में रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्राें काे स्कूल बुलाएं या फिर घर पर ही पेपर हल करने के लिए दें। इसका निर्णय स्कूल प्राचार्य करेंगे। कम संख्या वाले स्कूलों में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की व्यवस्था हाेती है ताे पालकाें की सहमति से छात्र-छात्राओं काे स्कूल बुलाया जा सकता है। लेकिन काेराेना से बचाव के पूरे इंतजाम करने हाेंगे। पालक छात्राओं काे स्कूल भेजने के लिए राजी नहीं हाेते है ताे उन्हें पेपर घर ले जाने दिया जाएगा। अगले दिन छात्र काॅपी स्कूल में जमा करने के बाद अगला पेपर ले जा पाएंगे।

अब तक की पढ़ाई का 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा पूछेंगे टेस्ट में
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुभाष चंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि रिवीजन टेस्ट में अब तक जाे पढ़ाया गया है कि उसका 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा ही पूछा जाएगा। इस टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में जाेड़ने का प्रावधान भी किया गया है। स्कूल के प्राचार्य 5 दिसंबर तक रिजल्ट जारी कर विमर्श पाेर्टल पर अपलाेड करेंगे। रिजल्ट का विश्लेषण हाेगा। इसमें जिस विषय में छात्र कमजाेर हाेगा, उसमें शिक्षक नियमित रूप से ध्यान देंगे।

जानिए...टेस्ट का टाइम टेबल
9वीं व 10वीं का 20 नवंबर काे गणित, 21 विज्ञान, 23 हिंदी, 24 अंग्रेजी, 25 सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 नेशनल स्किल्स क्वालिफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फ्राम वाेकेशनल एजुकेशनल तथा 27 काे संस्कृत का टेस्ट हाेगा। इसी तरह 11वीं व 12वीं का 20 नवंबर काे भूगाेल, रसायन शास्त्र, क्राॅप प्राेडेक्शन एंड हार्टिकल्चर, स्टिल लाइप एंड डिजाइन, शरीर रचना क्रिया विज्ञान एवं लेखाकर्म, तृतीय प्रश्नपत्र वाेकेशनल का होगा।

21 नवंबर को हिंदी, 23 समाज शास्त्र, मनाेविज्ञान, कृषि मानविकी, हाेम साइंस, इनवायरमेंटल एजुकेशनल एंड रुरल, डवलपमेंट इंटरप्रेनुअरशिप, फाउंडेशन काेर्स,हायर मैथमेटिक्स, 24 जीवन विज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्नपत्र वाेकेशनल, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, भारतीय संगीत, इंफामेटिक्स प्रेक्टिस की परीक्षा होगी। 25 नवंबर को राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंड्री मिल्क ट्रेड पाेल्ट्रीफाॅर्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास, द्वितीय प्रश्नपत्र वाेकेशनल काेर्स, 26 विशिष्ट भाषा संस्कृत, 27 इतिहास, भाैतिक शास्त्र, व्यवसाय अध्ययन, कृषि उपयाेगी विज्ञान एवं गणित के मूल तत्व, ड्राइंग एवं पेंटिंग, गृह प्रबंध पोषण एवं वस्त्र विज्ञान, 28 नवंबर काे अंग्रेजी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, उर्दू का रिवीजन टेस्ट रहेगा।

