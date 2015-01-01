पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:5 साल बाद नवंबर में दिन का पारा 27 डिग्री पर, रात का पारा और गिरेगा

मुरैना32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • उत्तर भारत में बर्फवारी व वेस्टर्न डिर्स्टवेंस के असर से दिन में चली सर्द हवा, तीसरे दिन भी नहीं छंटे बादल

उत्तर भारत में बर्फवारी व वेस्टर्न डिर्स्टवेंस के असर से तीसरे दिन भी बादल छाए रहे और दिनभर सर्द हवा चलने से कंपकपी महसूस हुई। वहीं अधिकतम पारा लुढ़ककर 27 डिग्री पर आ गया। पांच साल बाद ऐसा हो रहा है कि नवंबर में दिन का पारा 27 डिग्री पर है। हालांकि रात का पारा 12.5 डिग्री पर ही स्थिर है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के आगामी 5 दिन हल्के छिटपुट बादल छाए रहेंगे। जैसे ही बादल साफ होंगे रात का तापमान तेजी से लुढ़ककर 9 डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना है।

मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम पारा 27 डिग्री तथा रात का तापमान 12.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। 24 घंटे में दिन के पारे में डेढ़ डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। वहीं रात का पारा आधार डिग्री बढ़ा है। 16 नवंबर को अधिकतम पारा 28.5 तथा रात का पारा 12 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। यहां बता दें कि 9 नवंबर से 17 नवंबर तक दिन का पारा हर रोज आधा डिग्री घटते हुए 32 से 27 डिग्री पर आ गया है। नवंबर महीने में 27 डिग्री पारा पांच साल बाद हुआ है। जबकि वर्ष 2017 में नवंबर महीने में अधिकतम पारा 29 डिग्री व रात का पारा 14 डिग्री तक पहुंच सका था।

2019 में भी हुई बारिश, लेकिन 29 से कम नहीं हुआ पारा
इस वर्ष 15 नवंबर को जिलेभर में 18 मिमी बारिश हुई थी। जिसके बाद सर्द हवा चलने से दिन व रात का पारा तेजी से लुढ़का। 15 नवंबर को अधिकतम पारा 29 डिग्री व रात का पारा 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था, जो 17 नवंबर तक 27 पर आ गया और रात का पारा भी 12.5 पर पहुंच गया। जबकि 2019 में भी 29 नवंबर को बारिश हुई थी फिर भी इस महीने में अधिकतम पारा 29 डिग्री व न्यूनतम पारा 14 से कम नहीं हुआ था।

छिटपुट बादल रहेंगे, रात का पारा तेजी से लुढ़केगा
मौसम विभाग भोपाल से मिले फोरकास्ट में आगामी 7 दिन में दिन का पारा तो स्थिर रहेगा लेकिन छिटपुट बादल छाए रहेंगे। जैसे ही मौसम साफ होगा तो न्यूनतम पारा तेजी से लुढ़ककर 9 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाएगा। अगर ऐसा हुआ तो इस सीजन में यह सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान होगा। अभी तक न्यूनतम पारा 11 डिग्री दर्ज किया जा चुका है।

रोज आधा डिग्री घट रहा दिन का पारा, रात का पारा स्थिर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें