आंदोलन:बाजरा की तौल में देरी के खिलाफ किसानों का तिलाेंजरी सोसाइटी पर बेमियादी भूख हड़ताल शुरू

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
कैलारस की तिलोंजरी सोसाइटी पर भूख हड़ताल करते किसान।
  • किसान बोले- 8 दिन से खुले आसमान के नीचे रात गुजार रहे हैं लेकिन तौल का नंबर नहीं आ रहा है

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीद में गड़बड़ी, अनियमितताओं के खिलाफ किसानों का बेमियादी भूख हड़ताल सोमवार से तिलोंजरी सोसाइटी पर शुरू हो गई है। किसानों ने चेतावनी दी है कि जब तक तौल कांटे बढ़ाकर किसानों की ट्रॉलियों को तौलने की व्यवस्था दो से तीन की समयावधि में नहीं होगी तब तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

किसानों के धरना को संबोधित करते हुए मध्य प्रदेश किसान सभा के उपाध्यक्ष गयाराम सिंह धाकड़ ने कहा कि किसान 8-8 दिन से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलीयां लेकर खुले आसमान के नीचे ,भीषण सर्दी में बाजरा लेकर लंबी कतार लगाए हुए हैं। न तो सही समय पर तलाई हो रही है, न किसानों को राहत दी जा रही है। चारों तरफ अनियमितता, लेटलतीफी और धांधलियों का आलम है। कई बार आवेदन दिए गए, ज्ञापन दिए गए कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई।

इन हालातों में किसानों को मजबूर होकर तिलोजरी सोसाइटी के सामने किसान संघर्ष समिति के बैनर तले अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल पर बैठना पड़ा है। धाकड़ ने कहा कि किसान इस समस्या को लेकर कई दिनों से परेशान हैं, कलेक्टर, एसडीएम, तहसीलदार भोपाल टीम द्वारा कई निरीक्षण किए गए, निर्देश दिए गए । परंतु समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। किसान नेताओं ने चेतावनी दी है कि यदि समाधान नहीं किया गया तो आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा।

भूख हड़ताल पर बैठने वाले किसानों में कमलेश धाकड, भैंरू सिंह धाकड, सुगर लाल धाकड, रामप्रकाश धाकड, मनफूल धाकड, सुरेन्द्र धाकड, रामचंद्र धाकड, वासुदेव धाकड, केदार धाकड, जगदीश राठौर, अजय कुमार रावत प्रमुख रहे।

