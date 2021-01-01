पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शोध:कृत्रिम रूप से उगाए और पकाए फल स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक, पोषक तत्व भी कम

  • उगाने व पकाने में उपयोग किए जा रहे रासायनिक पदार्थों से फलों में हो रही पोषक तत्वों की कमी
  • डाॅ. तोमर का यह शोध इंटरनेशनल जनरल ऑफ साइंटिफिक रिसर्च में प्रकाशित किया गया

कृत्रिम रूप से पकाए जा रहे फल स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक साबित हो रहे हैं। फलों को उगाने से लेकर पकाने तक की विधि में प्रयोग किए जा रहे रासायनिक पदार्थ मानव शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। यह हकीकत जीव वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. विनायक सिंह तोमर ने हाल में किए शोध में उजागर की है।

डाॅ. तोमर ने सेब, केला, संतरा व अनार पर शोध किया तो सामने आया कि उनमें पोषक तत्वों की मात्रा असंतुलित है। जितने पोषक तत्व फल में होना चाहिए उतने पोषक तत्व मानव शरीर को फलों से नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं। इसका कारण यह है कि फल उगाने के लिए कीटनाशक दवाएं व रासायनिक पदार्थों को उपयोग किया जा रहा है।

वहीं फलों को पकाने के लिए भी कई तरह के रासायनिक पदार्थ उपयोग में लाए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे फलों का सेवन करने से कई तरह की बीमारियां लोगों को हो रही हैं। डाॅ. विनायक सिंह तोमर के इस शोध को इंटरनेशनल जनरल ऑफ साइंटिफिक रिसर्च में प्रकाशित किया गया है।

पहचान करें कि फल कृत्रित रूप से पका है या फिर प्राकृतिक रूप से
^रासायनिक पदार्थों का प्रयोग किए जाने से फलों में पोषक तत्वों की मात्रा असंतुलित हो रही है जिससे कई तरह के रोग लोगों को हो रहे हैं। फलों को खरीदते समय यह पहचान करना जरूरी है कि वह कृत्रिम रूप से पकाया गया फल है या प्राकृतिक रूप से।
डाॅ. विनायक सिंह तोमर, विभागाध्यक्ष, प्राणी शास्त्र पीजी कॉलेज मुरैना

यह बीमारियां फैलने का खतरा

  • कृत्रिम रूप से पके हुए फल का सेवन करने से आंत का सबम्यूकोषा स्तर संकुचित हो रहा है जिससे पाचन क्रिया अनियमित हो रही है। पाचन तंत्र ठीक से काम नहीं करने से पेट संबंधी बीमारियां हो रही हैं।
  • फल पकाने के लिए उपयोग किए जाने वाले रसायनों में विषैले रासायनिक पदार्थ रहते हैं जो किडनी में पथरी की समस्या उत्पन्न करते हैं। इससे मूत्र संबंधी बीमारियां व कॉलेस्ट्रॉल बढ़ने से ब्लडप्रेशर की समस्या सामने आ रही है।
  • फल उगाने के लिए कीटनाशक दवाओं के उपयोग से मिट्‌टी के जल का पीएच मान बदल रहा है और मृदा के आयनीकरण की क्रिया प्रभावित हो रही है। इससे उत्पन्न फल शरीर के बाह्य कोशिका द्रव्य की रासायनिक प्रकृति को बदल देते हैं जिससे कई रोग उत्पन्न होते हैं।
  • इस तरह करें फलों की पहचान
  • सेब, अनार खरीदते समय बाहरी छिलके को ध्यान से देखें। छिलके का रंग एक जैसा है तो वह कृत्रिम रूप से पकाया गया है और छिलका के रंग में अंतर है या स्पॉट हैं, नीचे वाला काला रंग लिए हुए हैं तो वह प्राकृतिक रूप से पका हुआ फल है।
  • केले में ऊपर की ओर जो डंठल होता है, वह काला है और केले का रंग पीला है तो वह कृत्रिम रूप से पकाया हुआ फल है। यदि केले का डंठल हरा है और केले पर काले स्पॉट हैं तो वह प्राकृतिक रूप से पका हुआ है।
  • संतरे के छिलके को दबाकर देखने पर उभार में गोल आकृति नजर आए तो वह प्राकृतिक रूप से पका हुआ है और उभार में गोल आकृति के स्थान पर चौकोर या अन्य तरह की आकृति नजर आए तो वह कृत्रिम रूप से पका हुआ है।
