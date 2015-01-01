पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:दतिया में पदस्थ एएसआई दूसरी बार हुए संक्रमित: साेमवार को जिले में 633 की सैंपल जांच में 11 पॉजीटिव मिले

मुरैना18 मिनट पहले
दतिया कोतवाली में पदस्थ एएसआई महाराज सिंह रावत सोमवार को दूसरी बार कोरोना पॉजीटिव आए हैं। उनके फेफड़ों में निमोनिया की शिकायत पाई गई है। सोमवार को 633 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट में 11 के संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि की गई है। 548 सैंपल जांच के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे गए हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सहायक उप निरीक्षक महाराज सिंह रावत पुत्र रघुवर सिंह 59 साल निवासी मढ़ेवा सबलगढ़ की एंटीजन जांच रिपोर्ट में सोमवार को उन्हें पॉजीटिव पाया गया है। इससे पहले दतिया में 8 नवंबर को कराई गई जांच में भी वह संक्रमित पाए गए थे। रावत के फेफड़ों में निमोनियां की शिकायत पाई गई है। एएसआई को सिविल अस्पताल सबलगढ़ से ट्रीटमेंट दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा मृगपुरा की रहने वाली गोमती पत्नी देवेन्द्र परमार 55 साल भी संक्रमित मिली हैं। उन्होंने बच्चेदानी के ऑपरेशन से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट कराया तो रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है।

सोमवार को प्राप्त जांच रिपोर्ट में प्रीतम पुत्र हरिमोहन 76 साल गायत्री कॉलोनी मुरैना, कुंदन यादव पुत्र मिश्रीलाल यादव 75 साल महाराजपुरा मुरैना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। कुंदन को सांस लेने में तकलीफ के चलते जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में भर्ती कराया है। धौलपुर के रहने वाले रामेश्वर पुत्र उम्मेदीलाल शर्मा 80 साल, नंदपुरा की शकुंतलार पत्नी राधेश्याम सिकरवार 40 साल व भूरा कुशवाह पुत्र ठकुरी कुशवाह 30 निवासी जौरा भी पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं।

इसके अलावा दत्तपुरा मुरैना के दीपेन्द्र सिकरवार का नई दिल्ली में, रामशंकर शर्मा 40 साल मुरैना गांव का नई दिल्ली में, दिलीप धाकड़ 28 साल निवासी उचांड का ग्वालियर में व हरिओम 32 साल का जयपुर के सवाई मान सिंह अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

