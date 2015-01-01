पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:बड़ा सवाल... क्या मंत्री बनने के बाद विधायक नहीं बन पाने का जिले का मिथक तोड़ पाएंगे ऐदल-गिर्राज

मुरैना
मतगणना से पहले चिंतित मुद्रा में अंबाह से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी अभिनव छारी और मुरैना से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रघुरांज कंसाना।
  • सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी काउंटिंग, अंबाह, दिमनी, जौरा, सुमावली के प्रत्याशियों ने शहर में , मुरैना विस के प्रत्याशी रातभर रहे बेचैन
  • 5 सीटों पर 67 प्रत्याशियों की ईवीएम में कैद किस्मत आज खुल जाएगी

5 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 3 तारीख को हुई वोटिंग में किसके सिर बंधेगा सेहरा, यह आज पता चलेगा। पांचों सीटों पर 67 प्रत्याशियों की ईवीएम में कैद किस्मत सुबह 8 बजे खुल जाएगी। हालांकि जीत-हार का रिजल्ट देर रात तक आएगा लेकिन आज कई मिथक टूटेंगे या कायम रहेंगे। जैसे में अभी तक मंत्री बनने के बाद कोई भी जनप्रतिनिधि दोबारा चुनाव नहीं जीत सका।

भाजपा सरकार में सुमावली से प्रत्याशी पीएचई मंत्री ऐदल सिंह कंषाना व दिमनी से राज्यमंत्री गिर्राज डंडौतिया अगर चुनाव जीतेंगे तो जिले की राजनीति का सदियों पुराना मिथक टूट जाएगा। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो परिपाटी बनी रहेगी। इसी प्रकार मुरैना विस से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रघुराज कंषाना अगर चुनाव जीतते हैं तो लगातार 2 बार विधायक बनने की परिपाटी भी टूट जाएगी।

इस बार समीकरण कुछ इस प्रकार से हैं कि जिले की राजनीति में नए समीकरण गढ़े जाएंगे। जिले में लॉ-एंड ऑर्डर कायम रखने के लिए खुद एसपी अनुराग सुजानियां ने शहर में फ्लैग मार्च निकालकर संदेश दिया कि हार-जीत किसी की भी हो लेकिन शहर में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखें। अगर हुड़दंग हुआ तो खैर नहीं।

अंबाह-पोरसा का ट्रैफिक मुड़ियाखेरा बायपास से होगा , पॉलिटेक्निक का 100 मी. एरिया नो मेन्स लैंड:
सुबह से शुरू होने वाली मतगणना में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने भी विशेष इंतजाम किए हैं। मतगणना की वजह से पॉलिटेक्निक के सामने किसी तरह की भीड़ न जुटे इसके लिए दोनों तरफ 100-100 मीटर के एरिया को नो मेन्स लैंड घोषित किया गया है। वहीं मुरैना शहर में अतिरिक्त पुलिस फोर्स तैनात रहेगा। इसके अलावा अंबाह-पोरसा की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को मुड़ियाखेरा वायपास से धौलपुर रोड की ओर तथा वहीं मुरैना शहर के ट्रैफिक को नंदे का पुरा रोड से कोतवाल होते हुए बड़ागांव-दिमनी की ओर डायवर्ट किया जाएगा।

जानिए... किसी के पास मिथक तोड़ने की चुनौती तो किसी को दल-बदलकर आने पर साख बचाने का दांव
जौरा विधानसभा- इस विधानसभा सीट पर 2013 में पहली बार भारतीय जनता पार्टी को जीत दिलाने वाले पूर्व विधायक सूबेदार की प्रतिष्ठा इस बार दांव पर है। इसी प्रकार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पंकज उपाध्याय के सामने इस सीट पर बाहरी प्रत्याशी के न जीतने का मिथक तोड़ने की चुनौती है। वहीं बसपा प्रत्याशी सोनेराम कुशवाह यहां भाजपा-कांग्रेस की जीत का सिलसिला तोड़ना चाहेंगे।

सुमावली विधानसभा- ऐदल सिंह हैं जो 6 चुनाव लड़कर 4 बार जीत चुके हैं। अगर यह चुनाव जीतते हैं तो मंत्री बनने के बाद न जीतने का मिथक टूटेगा। क्योंकि ऐदल सिंह इस सीट पर 1993 व 1998 में 2 बार विधायक बने लेकिन कांग्रेस में शामिल होकर मंत्री बनते ही 2003 का चुनाव हार गए। अगर वे चुनाव जीतते हैं तो मिथक टूटने के साथ 5 चुनाव जीतकर पूर्वमंत्री मुंशीलाल की बराबरी पर आ जाएंगे। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजब सिंह के सामने दल बदलकर न जीतने की चुनौती को खत्म करना चैलेंज होगा।

दिमनी विधानसभा- भाजपा प्रत्याशी व राज्यमंत्री गिर्राज डंडौतिया के सामने भी मंत्री बनने के बाद अगला चुनाव न जीतने का मिथक तोड़ने की चुनौती इस उपचुनाव में है। वहीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रविंद्र भिड़ौसा इस सीट से 2 बार चुनाव लड़े हैं। लेकिन उनका दुर्भाग्य है कि कभी वे 275 वोट से तो कभी 1200 वोट से चुनाव हार गए। अगर इस बार उपचुनाव में वे चुनाव जीतते हैं तो उनकी किस्मतसराहनीय रहेगी।

अंबाह विधानसभा- अंबाह विधानसभा सीट का मिजाज सबसे अलग है। 2018 में इस सीट पर निर्दलीय नेहा किन्नर का चुनाव सामान्य वर्ग ने लड़ा था लेकिन वे दूसरे नंबर पर रहीं। इस बार भी भाजपा-कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की नाराजगी के चलते सामान्य वर्ग ने निर्दलीय अभिनव छारी पर दाव लगाया है। इसी प्रकार अंबाह विस सीट पर अगर भाजपा के कमलेश जीतते हैं तो वंशीलाल के बाद लगातार 2 बार जीत हासिल करने वाले प्रत्याशी बनेंगे।

मुरैना विधानसभा- कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देकर आए रघुराज कंषाना के सामने लगातार दूसरी बार विधायक बनना बड़ी चुनौती है। क्योंकि इस सीट पर पूर्व विधायक बाबू जबरसिंह ही वर्ष 1962 व 1967 में लगातार चुनाव जीतकर विधायक चुने गए हैं। कोई भी लगातार 2 बार विधायक नहीं बन सका है। बसपा के रामप्रकाश राजौरिया का यह अंतिम चुनाव माना जा रहा है। वहीं कांग्रेस इस सीट पर लगातार 2 बार चुनाव नहीं लड़ सकी है। ऐसे में राकेश मावई के सामने भी मिथक तोड़ने की चुनौती है।

