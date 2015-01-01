पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धांधली:बाजरा खरीदी में दलाली, चैना सोसाइटी का कर्मचारी रिश्वत लेते हुए वीडियो में कैद

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
चैना सोसाइटी का कर्मचारी रिश्वत (हाथ में रूपए) लेता
  • सोसाइटियों के सोशल मीडिया पर बने ऑफिशियल ई-उपार्जन ग्रुप में 4 दिन पहले शेयर हुआ वीडियो, फिर भी कार्रवाई नहीं

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा खरीदी में सोसाइटी संचालक और दलाल जमकर धांधली कर रहे हैं। किसान लगातार इसकी शिकायत कर रहे हैं लेकिन अफसर कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे। चैना सोसाइटी पर एक कर्मचारी एक दलाल की मौजूदगी में एक शख्स से बाजरा तौलने के एवज में रुपए लेते हुए वीडियो में कैद हुआ है। यह वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। 4 दिन पुराना यह वीडियो किसी शख्स ने सोसायटी संचालकों के लिए बनाए ई-उपार्जन ग्रुप पर शेयर किया, फिर भी इस मामले में अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। चैना सोसाइटी पर 4 दिन पहले समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की तौल चल रही थी।

सोसाइटी पर मौजूद कर्मचारी के सामने एक दलाल और बाजरा लेकर आए एक व्यक्ति ने 200-200 रुपए के नोट निकाले और उसे थमा दिए। इस पर कर्मचारी ने कहा कि इतने से काम नहीं चलेगा, मैं क्या अपने घर से तौल कराऊंगा। इस पर रुपए दे रहे शख्स ने रकम बढ़ाते हुए दोबारा कर्मचारी को नोट थमा दिए। यह रकम सेल्समैन ने अपने पास रख ली, इसके बाद उसका बाजरा तौल दिया गया। इसी दौरान मौके पर खड़े किसी शख्स ने रुपए लेनदेन की इस घटना का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर बने ई-उपार्जन ग्रुप में वायरल कर दिया। यह वीडियो सोसाइटी संचालकों के बीच चर्चा का विषय है लेकिन प्रशासनिक अफसर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा।

पोरसा में बाजरा से भरे 7 गोदाम-दुकान सील ताकि सोसायटियों पर गुपचुप न हो जाए बिक्री
पोरसा-अंबाह क्षेत्र की सोसायटियों पर किसानों के बजाय व्यापारी-दलालों का बाजरा तौले जाने की सूचना के बाद रविवार को तहसीलदार नरेश शर्मा और उनकी टीम ने 7 गोदाम व दुकानें सील कर दीं। इनमें हजारों क्विंटल बाजरा भरा हुआ है। इन प्रतिष्ठानों को इसलिए सील किया गया है ताकि यह बाजरा सोसायटियों से मिलकर गुपचुप ढंग से समर्थन मूल्य पर न बेच दिया जाए। तहसीलदार श्री शर्मा ने अटेर रोड पर अमन मुकेश गुप्ता के गोदाम, राजपत लज्जाराम कटारे के दुकान, पप्पू बटेश्वर दयाल की दुकान को सील किया है।

भिंड रोड पोरसा पर भोले राजेंद्र गुप्ता का गोदाम, पचपेड़ा स्थित नागाजी वेयर हाउस के बाजरा से भरे गोदाम, बाबा वेयर हाउस भिंड रो पोरसा के गोदाम व पंकज गुप्ता के मने का पुरा स्थित दुकान को सील किया गया। तहसीलदार शर्मा ने बताया कि जब तक समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजार खरीदी पूरी नहीं हो जाती, यह गोदाम व दुकान सील ही रहेंगे। सोमवार को भी व्यापक अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सोसाइटी संचालक बोला- हंसी-मजाक में लिए रुपए
मैंने रुपए नहीं लिए। वहां जो कर्मचारी है, उसने हंसी-मजाक में रुपए लिए थे, जिसका वीडियो किसी ने बना लिया। खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अफसरों ने हमसे इस संबंध में पूछा तो हमने रुपए लेने और देने वालों के बयान दर्ज करा दिए हैं।
रामबाबू शर्मा, संचालक, चैना सोसाइटी

वीडियो की जांच करवा रहे है
चैना सोसाइटी का रुपए लेने वाला वीडियो वायरल हुआ है, जिसे हमने जांच के लिए फूड इंस्पेक्टर को दिया है। हालांकि इस वीडियो के विरुद्ध एक और वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ है, जिसमें यह कहा जा रहा है कि यह वीडियो चैना सोसाइटी का नहीं है।
नीरज शर्मा, एसडीएम जौरा

