  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Morena
  • BSP Candidate From Sumavali Seeks Support From Villagers; Dandoutia Said This Election Is Not About Victory Or Defeat But Of Development And Destruction.

उपचुनाव:सुमावली से बसपा प्रत्याशी ने ग्रामीणों से मांगा समर्थन; डंडौतिया ने कहा- यह चुनाव जीत-हार का नहीं, विकास व विनाश का है

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुमावली के बसपा प्रत्याशी राहुल डंडाैतिया जनसंपर्क करते हुए।

यह उपचुनाव किसी राजनैतिक पार्टी या प्रत्याशी की जीत या हार का नहीं है बल्कि यह चुनाव विकास व विनाश का है। आज तक जिन दलों के प्रत्याशियों ने आपसे वोट मांगे, उन्होंने सुमावली विधानसभा के लिए क्या किया। आज भी तमाम गांवों में सड़कें नहीं हैं, लोग पीने के पानी के लिए तरस रहे हैं। बिजली सप्लाई की स्थिति 2003 से पहले जैसी है फिर भी हम ऐसे लोगों को हर बार अपना बहुमूल्य वोट देते हैं। मैं आपका भाई, बेटा, दोस्त हूं इसलिए एक बार मुझ पर भरोसा रखें। यह बात सुमावली विधानसभा से बसपा प्रत्याशी राहुल डंडौतिया ने गुरुवार को ग्रामीणों से चर्चा करते हुए कही।

श्री डंडौतिया ने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के शिवनगर, कुम्हेरी, बिलगांव, बांसी, छैरा, अटा गांवों में पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों से अपील की कि भैय्या एक बार मुझ पर विश्वास करके देखिए, अगर मैं आपकी उम्मीदों पर खरा न उतरूं तो अगली बार आप मेरा चेहरा तक मत देखना। श्री डंडौतिया ने ग्रामीणों से चर्चा के दौरान क्षेत्रीय समस्याएं भी जानीं। जनसंपर्क के दौरान उदित डंडाैतिया, आरिफ खान, रामू शर्मा, योगेश तिवारी, रणछोर यादव जौरा खुर्द, राजेंद्र भारती, डॉ. राकेश कुमार जाटव, साहब सिंह चौधरी, रामहेत मौर्य पार्षद आदि भी मौजूद थे।

