  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Morena
  Businessman Who Came To Kailaras To Buy Sugarcane Molasses From Raipur Committed Suicide By Hanging Himself In The Lodge

खुदखुशी का मामला:रायपुर से गन्ना का शीरा खरीदने कैलारस आए व्यापारी ने लॉज में फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
  • सुसाइड नोट में व्यापारी ने लिखा- लॉकडाउन के कारण कारोबार में हुआ घाटा

रायपुर से गन्ना का शीरा खरीदने कैलारस आए व्यापारी एस केशव राव ने सोमवार-मंगलवार की रात लॉज में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक के पास से मिले सुसाइड नोट में जिक्र है कि कारोबारी घाटे के कारण वह आत्मघाती कदम उठाने काे विवश हुआ है। कैलारस पुलिस ने पीएम कराने के बाद मौत से जुड़े कारणों की पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कैलारस के नेहा लॉज में रायपुर का व्यापारी एस केशव राव 15 दिन से रुका हुआ था। वह हर साल की तरह इस साल भी गन्ना का शीरा खरीदने के लिए वहां आया था। सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात केशव राव ने लॉज के कमरे में फांसी लगाकर खुदकशी कर ली। मंगलवार की सुबह लॉज के कर्मचारियों ने देखा कि उनके यहां ठहरा हुआ ग्राहक फांसी पर लटका है तो सुसाइड की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मृतक के कमरे की खाना तलाशी ली तो वहां एक सुसाइड नोट पाया गया । सुसाइड नोट में केशव राव ने लिखा है कि 3 साल से वह कर्ज में है। कोरोना काल में घाटा और बढ़ गया है। कर्ज पट नहीं पा रहा है सिर्फ ब्याज देने में ही पूरी कमाई जा रही है। इसलिए सुसाइड के अलावा और कोई विकल्प नहीं है।

पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट जब्त कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। एफएसएल अधिकारी डा. अर्पिता सक्सेना ने मृतक के शरीर को देखने के बाद पाया कि केशव राव ने सुसाइड किया है उसके शरीर पर किसी प्रकार के स्ट्रगल साइन नहीं मिले हैं।

