हादसा:कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, पिता-पुत्र घायल

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार को बैरियर क्षेत्र में फ्लाईओवर पर हुए हादसे में पिता की हालत गंभीर

शहर के बैरियर स्थित फ्लाईओवर पर बुधवार की दोपहर 1 बजे हुई वाहन दुर्घटना में खांडोली के रहने वाले राजवीर परमार (55) गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। उन्हें इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल से जेएएच भेजा गया है। वहीं उनका बेटा भी घायल है। कोतवाली पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

खांडोली के रहने वाले राजवीर परमार (55) व उनका बेटा हरिओम (30) बुधवार को बाइक से ग्वालियर जा रहे थे। दोपहर 1 बजे बाइक जब बैरियर क्षेत्र में फ्लाईओवर से गुजर रही थी तभी आगरा की तरफ से आई कार ने बाइक में पीछे से टक्कर मार दी जिससे बाइक सवार राजवीर परमार और उनका बेटा हाईवे पर गिर गए। इससे दोनों घायल हो गए।

इस हादसे में राजवीर के सिर में गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। राहगीर की सूचना पर कोतवाली की 108 एडवांस लाइफ सपोर्ट एंबुलेंस के ईएमटी दिनेश यादव व पायलट ब्रजराज शर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे और घायलों को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में ड्यूटी कर रहे डाॅ. दीपक चांदिल ने राजवीर को प्राथमिक चिकित्सा देकर उन्हें इलाज के लिए ग्वालियर रेफर किया है।

