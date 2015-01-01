पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समाजसेवा:कार्डियक, हेड इंजुरी के मरीजों को हाईटेक एंबुलेंस में ही मिलेगा इलाज

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आधुनिक एंबुलेंस दिल्ली के एक समाजसेवी ने मुरैना को दान दी।
  • दिल्ली के समाजसेवी ने मुरैना में परमार्थ न्यास ट्रस्ट को दान की मल्टीपैरा मॉनीटर युक्त एंबुलेंस

कार्डियक अरेस्ट, हार्ट अटैक सहित हृदय संबंधी विकारों से ग्रसित अति गंभीर मरीज, फूड प्वाइजनिंग व हेड इंज्युरी पीड़ित लोगों को अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही इलाज सुलभ हो, इसके लिए एक अति आधुनिक एंबुलेंस दिल्ली के एक समाजसेवी ने मुरैना के डॉ. रामकुमार शर्मा परमार्थ ट्रस्ट को दान दी है। एंबुलेंस में म्ल्टीपैरा मॉनीटर लगा हुआ है, जिसमें मरीज का ऑक्सीजन लेबल, हार्ट बीट, पल्स रेट, टेम्प्रेचर आदि की म्ल्टीपल जांच हो सकेगी। इन 3 अति आधुनिक मॉनीटर की वजह से एंबुलेंस में पदस्थ स्टाफ मरीज की सही ढंग से मॉनीटरिंग कर सकेंगे।

मेजर रामकुमार शर्मा परमार्थ न्यास के संचालक डॉ. संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि परमार्थ न्यास द्वारा हर रविवार आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर मरीजों का इलाज किया जाता है। न्यास के इस पुनीत कार्य से प्रभावित होकर दिल्ली के एक सेवाभावी उद्योगपति ने न्यास को दीपावली पर अति आधुनिक एंबुलेंस भेंट की। 8 लाख रुपए लागत की ईको एंबुलेंस में म्ल्टीपैरा मॉनीटर लगे हुए हैं। संभवत: यह जिले की पहली एंबुलेंस है, जिसमें इस तरह के मॉनीटर लगे हुए हैं। इसलिए यह सुविधा मुरैना शहर के जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए सहयोगी साबित होगी। इस एंबुलेंस को रविवार को कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया, ताकि यह पीड़ित मानवता की सेवा में काम आ सके।

अटेंडेंट के बिना मरीज को एंबुलेंस के अंदर लेगा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्ट्रेचर
इस एंबुलेंस की एक विशेषता और भी है घटनास्थल अथवा घर पर मौजूद मरीजों को उठाकर अंदर रखने के लिए चार अटेंडेंट की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। मोहल्ले के लोग या मौके पर मौजूद लोग सिर्फ मरीज को उठाकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्ट्रेचर पर रख देंगे तो यह स्ट्रेचर स्वत: ही मरीज को एंबुलेंस के अंदर ले जाएगी, जहां मौजूद स्टाफ मरीज का प्राथमिक उपचार शुरू कर देगा।

हार्ट अटैक, हेड इंज्युरी, पॉइजनिंग के मरीजों को सहायक एंबुलेंस
यहां बता दें कि अभी तक जिले में जो एंबुलेंस सुविधा है, उसमें सिर्फ ऑक्सीजन की सेवा ही गंभीर मरीजों को मिल पाती है। डा. संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि ऐसे मरीज जिन्हें हार्ट अटैक आता है अथवा जो हेड इंज्युरी के शिकार हो जाते हैं अथवा पॉइजनिंग के शिकार कई मरीज अस्पताल पहुंचने तक इलाज शुरू नहीं करा पाते। इस एंबुलेंस में पहुंचते ही इस तरह के मरीजों का ऑक्सीजन लेवल, हार्ट बीट, पल्स रेट, टेम्प्रेचर मॉनीटर पर डिस्पले होगा। जिसकी मदद से अस्पताल पहुंचने तक एंबुलेंस में पदस्थ स्टाफ मरीजों को प्राथमिक इलाज मुहैया करा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें