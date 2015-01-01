पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:क्षत्रिय समाज के 4 युवकों पर केस दर्ज, महासभा आज सौपेगी ज्ञापन

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महचंदपुर में मायाराम गुर्जर को गोली मारकर घायल करने की घटना में परमार बिरादरी के 4 निर्दोष युवकों के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज किए जाने से क्षत्रिय महासभा के पदाधिकारियों में आक्रोश है। संगठन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल सोमवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक को ज्ञापन देकर दोषी भूपेन्द्र गुर्जर गड़ौरा को आरोपी बनाने की मांग करेगा।

अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के जिला अध्यक्ष रामबल सिकरवार ने कहा है कि 9 दिसंबर को महचंदपुर में भूपतिया बघेल के बेटे की शादी में खाना खाने आए मायाराम गुर्जर निवासी मैथाना को वहां मौजूद उसकी बिरादरी के युवक भूपेन्द्र पुत्र दीवान सिंह गुर्जर निवासी गड़ौरा ने कट्‌टे से गोली मार दी थी जिससे मायाराम घायल हो गया ।

सरायछोला पुलिस ने तस्दीक करने के बाद भी मायाराम के बयान पर से निर्दोष मंजेश परमार, रामप्रवेश परमार, भीमसिंह परमार व दीवान सिंह परमार के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मुकदमा दर्ज कर दिया। क्षत्रिय महासभा का कहना है कि टीआई जितेन्द्र नगायच ने राजनीतिक दबाव में मुख्य आरोपी भूपेन्द्र गुर्जर को बचाने के लिए क्षत्रिय समाज के चार ऐसे युवकों को आरोपी बना दिया जिनका इस घटना से दूर-दूर तक कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।

पुलिस कार्रवाई ने गोली चलाने वाले आरोपी को बचा लिया है और जिन लोगों ने अपराध घटित नहीं किया उनको अपराधी बना दिया। पुलिस कार्रवाई के विरोध में महासभा का प्रतिनिधिमंडल 14 दिसंबर सोमवार को दोपहर 1 बजे एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर निर्दोष लोगों के नाम एफआईआर से निकालने की मांग करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें