भास्कर की पहल:सिंथेटिक दूध बनाते मिले डेयरी संचालक पर केस दर्ज

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • भास्कर की पहल पर फूड विभाग ने पहाड़गढ़ थाने में ईसी एक्ट की धारा में दर्ज कराया केस

20 नवंबर को पहाड़गढ़ के कोट सिरथरा गांव में घातक कैमिकल, निरमा, रिफाइंड व सपरेटा दूध से सिंथेटिक दूध बनाते हुए पकड़े गए डेयरी संचालक अवधेश शर्मा के खिलाफ अंतत: फूड सेफ्टी विभाग के अफसरों ने एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी है। पहाड़गढ़ थाने में दर्ज एफआईआर में डेयरी संचालक को भादवि की धारा 272, 273, ईसी एक्ट की धारा 51, 57, 59, 63 के तहत आरोपी बनाया गया है।

यहां बता दें कि कोट सिरथरा गांव में फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी अवनीश गुप्ता, अनिल प्रताप परिहार की टीम ने आरोपी अवधेश पुत्र हरिओम शर्मा को प्लास्टिक के ड्रम में सपरेटा दूध में निरमा, पाम रिफाइंड ऑइल तथा स्किम्ड मिल्क पाउडर की मदद से इलेक्ट्रिक रई के द्वारा सिंथेटिक दूध बनाते हुए पकड़ा था। इस दौरान यहां से भारी तादाद में रिफाइंड ऑइल व निरमा भी मिला था। इस मामले में फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की टीम ने बरामद सामान का जब्तीनामा बनाकर सैंपल जांच के लिए भेज दिया था।

भास्कर ने उठाया मुद्दा, तब अफसरों ने कराई एफआईआर
यहां बता दें कि घातक कैमिकल, रिफाइंड ऑइल से सिंथेटिक दूध तैयार करते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़े जाने के बाद भी आरोपी डेयरी संचालक अवधेश शर्मा के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कराई थी। भास्कर ने 21 नवंबर को मुरैना पुलआउट पर “माफिया पर प्रशासन मेहरवान, कैमिकल और डिटरजेंट से दूध बनाते पहली बार रंगे हाथों पकड़े गए, रासुका तो छोड़िए केस तक दर्ज नहीं’ शीर्षक से खबर का प्रकाशित किया। इसमें वर्ष 2019 में तत्कालीन कलेक्टर प्रियंका दास के कार्यकाल में सिंथेटिक दूध बनाने वाले घातक कैमिकल बेचने वाले 10 से अधिक आरोपियों पर तत्काल एफआईआर व रासुका लगाने का मुद्दा प्राथमिकता से उठाया, तब कहीं जाकर रविवार को कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा के निर्देश पर फूड विभाग की टीम ने आरोपी डेयरी संचालक के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कराई।

रासुका में बच जाते हैं मिलावटखोर, हम नई स्ट्रेटर्जी पर कर रहे काम
2019 में जिन लोगों पर रासुका लगाई गई थी, उसमें तथ्यों की कमी के चलते आरोपी जमानत लेकर बाहर आ गए। हम मिलावटखोरों के विरुद्ध ठोस कार्रवाई का मसौदा तैयार कर रहे हैं, ताकि उन्हें सबक मिल सके।
अनुराग वर्मा, कलेक्टर मुरैना

