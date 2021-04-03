पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्ट:चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्ट को ग्वालियर से जोड़ा, कांग्रेसी बोले-ग्वालियर से पहले मुरैना शहर को मिले पानी

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
तहसीलदार काे ज्ञापन साैंपते कांग्रेस नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
तहसीलदार काे ज्ञापन साैंपते कांग्रेस नेता।
  • 29 जनवरी को नगर निगम को निरस्त करना पड़ा टेंडर, असर...एक साल लेट होगी योजना

शहर के 47 वार्डों में चंबल नदी से पेयजल आपूर्ति करने की योजना एक बार फिर अधर में अटक गई है। कारण यह है कि भाजपा की सरकार बनने के बाद इस योजना में ग्वालियर को जोड़ दिया गया है। ऐसे में नगर निगम को शहर की जलावर्धन योजना के टेंडर निरस्त करना पड़ा। जबकि चंबल नदी के पानी पर पहले शहर के लोगों का अधिकार है। राज्य शासन चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्ट को न केवल मुरैना शहर तक सीमित रखे, बल्कि इसके टेंडर जारी कर योजना पर अमल कराया जाए। यह मांग गुरुवार को पुरानी कलेक्टोरेट पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए जिला कांग्रेस के नेता कर रहे थे। कांग्रेसियों ने इस आशय का ज्ञापन भी मुख्यमंत्री के नाम तहसीलदार अजय शर्मा को सौंपा।

ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद जिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष विष्णु अग्रवाल ने बताया कि चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्ट को राज्य शासन की मंजूरी के मिलने पर नगर निगम के द्वारा दो माह पूर्व टेंडर जारी कर दिए गए। लेकिन इस बीच राज्य सरकार ने इस प्रोजेक्ट में ग्वालियर शहर को भी जोड़ दिया और नए सिरे डीपीआर (डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट) तैयार कराए जाने निर्देश दिए। जिसके चलते नगर निगम को 29 जनवरी को चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्टर का टेंडर निरस्त करना पड़ा और मुरैना शहर के 47 वार्डों में चंबल नदी का पानी पहुंचाने की योजना ठंडे बस्ते में पड़ गई।

नगर निगम को मिली एनओसी, फिर ग्वालियर को क्यों जोड़ा गया
जिला कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता राजेंद्र यादव ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्ट को शहर में लागू करने के लिए वन विभाग, पीएचई, एनएएचआई, पॉल्यूशन बोर्ड द्वारा एनओसी मुरैना नगर निगम को दी गई है। लेकिन राजनैतिक फायदा उठाने के चलते ग्वालियर को इस प्रोजेक्टर को जोड़ दिया, जो मुरैना शहर के हितों पर कुठाराघात करने जैसा है। यादव आरोप है कि मुरैना जिले के सांसद नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर अब ग्वालियर से चुनाव लड़ना चाहते हैं। जिसके चलते चंबल वाटर प्रोजेक्टर के लाभ से ग्वालियर को जोड़ा जा रहा है।

कमिश्नर, कलेक्टर व निगमायुक्त को सौंपेंगे चंबल के पानी से भरे कलश
पुरानी कलेक्टरेट पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए विधायक राकेश मावई, प्रवक्ता राजेंद्र यादव एवं जिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष ने एलान किया कि पर इस मुद्दे पर वे पार्टी के स्तर जनआंदोलन शुरू कर रहे हैं। जिसके तहत कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता आठ दिन बाद न केवल कलश में चंबल नदी से पानी भरकर शहर लाएंगे, बल्कि चंबल के पानी से भरे इन कलशों को कलेक्टर, कमिश्नर व निगमायुक्त के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री तक पहुंचाया जाएगा।

कांग्रेस का नारा...पहले मुरैना शहर को दिया जाए चंबल का पानी
पुरानी कलेक्टोरेट पर कांग्रेस नेता यह नारा लगा रहे थे कि चंबल का पानी, पहले मुरैना को दो। शहर की पूर्ति होने के बाद इस योजना से ग्वालियर को जोड़ा जा सकता है। प्रदर्शन करने वालों में महिला कांग्रेस की जिला अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मी दिनकर, नरोत्तम माहौर, शशि सक्सैना, विपिन चौहान, रामजीला महौर, राजेश राठौर, ओमप्रकाश ठगेले, कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष विक्रम मुद्गल आदि प्रमुख रूप से शामिल थे।

