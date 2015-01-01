पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा खरीदी में धांधली:वीडियो सामने आने पर चैना और विश्नोरी सोसायटी के प्रबंधक निलंबित

मुरैना18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • चैना में रुपए के लेनदेन और विश्नोरी में रात में बाजरा तौलने का वीडियो आया था सामने

समर्थन मूल्य पर चल रही बाजरा खरीदी के दौरान चैना सोसाइटी पर रुपए लेनदेन व विश्नोरी पर रात में बाजरा तुलवाने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। इस मामले में दोनों सोसाइटी प्रबंधकों को कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया है। यहां बता दें कि चैना सोसाइटी के वायरल वीडियो में वहां मौजूद एक व्यक्ति रुपए लेते हुए दिख रहा है। हालांकि अभी जांच पूरी नहीं हुई है लेकिन खरीद केंद्रों पर अवांछित लोगों की उपस्थिति पर कलेक्टर ने यह कार्रवाई की है।

यहां बता दें कि चैना सोसाइटी के जिस वायरल वीडियो में व्यक्ति रुपए लेता दिख रहा है, प्राथमिक जांच में उसमें सोसाइटी संचालक की संलिप्तता नहीं पाई गई लेकिन फिर भी बाजरा खरीदी के दौरान अवांछित लोगों की सोसाइटी पर मौजूदगी गंभीर लापरवाही मानते हुए कलेक्टर ने सोसाइटी संचालक रामसेवक शर्मा को निलंबित किया है। इसी प्रकार विश्नोरी सोसाइटी का भी एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें रात के वक्त बाजरा की तौल होती दिख रही थी, इस वीडियो की भी जांच जारी है, तब तक उपायुक्त सहकारिता अनुभा सूद के प्रतिवेदन पर कलेक्टर ने सोसाइटी प्रबंधक धर्मेंद्र त्यागी को भी निलंबित किया है।

वहीं चैना सोसाइटी पर रुपए लेनदेन से संबंधित वीडियो 5 दिन पहले ई-उपार्जन ग्रुप में वायरल हुआ था लेकिन पांच दिन से इस मामले में ढुलमुल कार्रवाई चल रही थी। सोमवार के अंक में दैनिक भास्कर ने “बाजरा खरीदी में दलाली, चैना सोसाइटी का कर्मचारी रिश्वत लेते हुए वीडियो में कैद’ शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। खबर छपने के बाद अफसरों ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सोसाइटी प्रबंधक को निलंबित कर दिया है।

वहीं समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा खरीदी में गड़बड़ी व धीमी रफ्तार का असर भी दिख रहा है। जिलेभर में 28 हजार किसानों ने बाजरा बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। लेकिन 1 नवंबर से अभी तक यानि 23 दिन में सिर्फ 12 हजार 331 किसान ही बाजरा बेच सके हैं। इन किसानों से अभी तक 6 लाख 66 हजार 916 क्विंटल बाजरा खरीदा जा चुका है। हालांकि 5 नवंबर तक खरीदी तिथि बढ़ गई है लेकिन इस दौरान 14 हजार से अधिक किसान बाजरा बेच सकेंगे, इसको लेकर संशय है।

इधर...जाबरौल सोसाइटी पर प्रति क्विंटल 4-4 किलो अधिक बाजरा तौलते पकड़ा
सहकारी सोसाइटियों पर बाजरा खरीद केंद्रों पर धांधली व अनियमितता रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। चैना व विश्नोरी सोसाइटी के बाद अब सबलगढ़ में जाबरौल सहकारी सोसाइटी पर बाजरा के 50 किलो कट्‌टे में दो-दो यानि प्रति क्विंटल 4-4 किलो अधिक बाजरा तौलते हुए किसानों ने पकड़ा।

इस सोसाइटी पर बाजरा तौलने आए किसान पवन व वेदप्रकाश शर्मा, पातीराम, वासुदेव, रावत माखन ने बताया कि सोसाइटी पर 5-5 दिन से किसान बाजरा तुलवाने खड़े हैं लेकिन यहां संदिग्ध ट्रॉलियों को पहले एंट्री देकर तौल करा रहे हैं। सोमवार को जिला पंचायत सदस्य कमल रावत भी मौके पर पहुंचे और अधिक बाजरा तौलने की शिकायत पर जब उन्होंने कुछ किसानों के 50-50 किलो के कट्‌टे तुलवाए तो उनका वजन 51 किलो 800 ग्राम निकला, जबकि कट्‌टे सहित बाजरा का वजन 50 किलो 200 ग्राम होना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें