फेस्टिवल सीजन में साइबर ठग सक्रिय:फर्जी ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट के जरिए प्राइज ऑफर के नाम पर कर रहे ठगी

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
यदि आप फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऑफर देखकर ऑनलाइन खरीदारी करने की साेच रहे हैं ताे आपकाे सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। साइबर ठग नामी कंपनियाें के नाम से फेक वेबसाइट बनाकर लाेगाें काे झूंठे ऑफर दे रही हैं। फेस्टिवल सीजन में इन्हीं फेक ऑफर्स जरिए साइबर ठग अलग-अलग तरीके से फाइनेंशियल फ्राॅड काे अंंजाम देने के लिए सक्रिय हैं।

काेराेना के फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऑनलाइन खरीदारी की डिमांड बढ़ने के बाद फेक वेबसाइट 80 से 90 फीसदी तक छूट का ऑफर देते हैं और फिर एडवांस पेमेंट लेकर ठगी कर लेते हैं। इसके अलावा इन दिनाें देश के कई इलाकाें में एक अलग तरीका का फ्राॅड भी सामने आ रहा है, इनमें साइबर ठग प्राइवेट कंपनियाें में अधिक वेतन पाने वाले कर्मचारियाें का डेटा खरीदते हैं और फिर पत्र भेजकर महंगी चीजें सस्ते दामाें पर बेचने या फिर प्राइज मनी जीतने का ऑफर देकर ठगी कर रहे हैं। सायबर ठग यह निजी डेटा जिसमें घर का पता, बैंक डिटेल्स तक हाेती है डार्क वेब से खरीदते हैं।

काेराेनाकाल में लोगों की नौकरी जाने के बाद साइबर ठग जाॅब प्लेसमेंट के नाम ठगी रहे हैं। हाल में मुरैना व सबलगढ़ में दाे लाेगाें ने ऑनलाइन पाेर्टल पर जाॅब सर्च किया। जाॅब ऑफर पर क्लिक करने के बाद माेबाइल पर लिंक आया औैर लिंक पर क्लिक कर 100 रुपए रजिस्ट्रेशन करने काे कहा, जैसे ही लिंक खोला ताे खाते में पड़े पैसे उड़ा लिए।

वाॅट्सएप और फेसबुक आईडी हैक के मामले बढ़े
जौरा में गारमेंट व्यवसायी अनिल फैशन बाजार की फेसबुक वाॅल से फाेटाे चुराकर साेशल मीडिया के जरिए दाेस्ताें रिश्तेदाराें काे मैसेज भेज निजी जरूरत बताते हुए पैसे मांगे। पे फोन की फेक आईडी बनाकर मुरैना के युवक अशोक गौड़ के खाते से 59 हजार रुपए निकालने का मामला भी कोतवाली तक पहुंचा है। एटीएम कार्ड का पासवर्ड बंद होने तथा उसे चालू होने के बाद पुराना नंबर ही देने के नाम पर बैंक खातों से अब तक लाखों रुपए की ठगी के 15 से ज्यादा मामले पुलिस में दर्ज हैं।

ऑफर के लालच में न आएं, लिंक पर क्लिक करने से बचें
साइबर सिक्युरिटी एक्सपर्ट मनोज बरहदिया का कहना है कि इन दिनाें नाैकरी लगवाने, फेस्टिवल सीजन ऑफर, फेसबुक हैकिंग के मामले ज्यादा सामने आ रहे हैं। यदि किसी ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट से कुछ खरीद रहे हैं ताे सबसे पहले उस वेबसाइट नाम पता सर्च कर या स्पेलिंग चैक करने के साथ वेबसाइट का रिव्यू भी देखें। फेसबुक व वाट्सअप पर आए मैसेज के झांसे में आकर मनी ट्रांजेक्शन ना करें।

