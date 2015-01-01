पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:दिवाली पर घर में ईशान कोण की करें सफाई, आएगी खुशहाली

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • ज्योतिर्विद पं. रमेश चौरसिया के अनुसार ईशान कोण का सही उपयोग करने से घर में आती है संपन्नता

इन दिनों घर-घर दीपावली पर्व को लेकर सफाई का दौर चल रहा है। ऐसे में अगर वास्तु के हिसाब से सफाई पर भी गौर किया जाए तो घर में खुशहाली के साथ संपन्नता आ सकती है। वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार घर के कोनों का उपयोग करने से न केवल घर में सुख शांति रहती है, बल्कि लोग स्वस्थ रहते हैं।

ज्योतिर्विद पं. रमेश चौरसिया के अनुसार वास्तु शास्त्र में ईशान कोण यानि घर के उत्तर पूर्व दिशा के संगम स्थल जिसे बोलचाल की भाषा में कोना कहते हैंं का विशेष महत्व है। भगवान शिव का एक नाम ईशान भी है। चूंकि भगवान शिव का आधिपत्य उत्तर पूर्व दिशा में है इसलिए इस कोण को ईशान कोण कहा जाता है।

वास्तु के हिसाब से अगर घर, शहर का यह हिस्सा साफ रहता है तो घर में संपन्नता आती है। इसलिए इस कोने का विशेष तौर से साफ सुथरा रखना चाहिए। इस कोने को अगर खाली रखा जाए तो बेहतर होता है। ऐसा माना गया है कि ईशान कोण में कोई भी भारी सामान नहीं रखा जाना चाहिए।

ईशान कोण में घर का मंदिर बनाना होता है शुभ
ज्योतिर्विद पं. चौरसिया के अनुसार ईशान कोण में घर का मंदिर बनाना सबसे अधिक शुभ होता है। इस कोने पर मंदिर होने से घर में सभी प्रकार की सुख शांति व संपन्नता मिलती है। इस कोण में पानी पीने के बर्तन रखने का स्थान भी बनाना शुभ होता है। ठीक विपरीत अगर इस कोने में किसी प्रकार की गंदगी रहती है। या फिर लोहे का कोई भारी सामान रखा हो।

लोगों के घर के ईशान कोण में टॉयलेट, किचन आदि हो तो ऐसे घर में लोग हमेशा परेशान रहते हैं। उन्हें आर्थिक परेशानियों के साथ स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी परेशानियों का भी सामना करना पड़ता है।

घर में ईशान कोण में दोष है तो करें शिव की आराधना
अगर घर में ईशान कोण में दोष है तो भगवान शिव की पूजा अर्चना करें। इस कोण का स्वामी गृह बृहस्पति है। इसलिए हर गुरुवार को बृहस्पति मंत्र का जप करना चाहिए। अंगूठे के बगल वाली उंगली (तर्जनी) में सोने का छल्ला पहनने से इस कोण का दोष कम हो जाता है। शुभ मुहूर्त में पांच मुखी रुद्राक्ष गले में पहनने से भी भी राहत मिलती है। लोग अपनी इच्छा के अनुसार यह उपाय कर सकते हैं।

