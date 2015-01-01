पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारियां:स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 : दिल्ली से 15 दिन बाद आएगी टीम, ननि का कम्युनिटी टॉयलेट की सफाई पर जोर

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में अव्वल आने ननि ने कचरा गाड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ा दी है।
  • बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले शहर को प्रेरक दौड़ सम्मान से किया जाएगा सम्मानित

दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में नई दिल्ली से शहरी विकास मंत्रालय की टीम सफाई व्यवस्था चेक करने मुरैना आएगी। 6000 में से 4000 अंक पाने के लिए नगर निगम का जोर इन दिनों कम्युनिटी टॉयलेट्स की सफाई व खुले में शौच रोकने पर है। गंदे स्थानों पर देवी-देवताओं के चित्र बनाकर वहां सफाई सुनिश्चित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 में नगर निगम का प्रदर्शन बेहतर रहे इसके लिए शहर में डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए निगम आगामी दो दिन में 11 नई कचरा गाड़ियों का संचालन शुरू करेगा। नई कचरा गाड़ियों के परिवहन संबंधी रजिस्ट्रेशन मंगलवार को करा लिए गए हैं। इस प्रकार शहर के 47 वार्डों में घर के दरवाजे से कचरा समेटने के लिए अब 22 पुरानी, 11 नई कचरा गाड़ियों समेत 2 लोडिंग गाड़ियों की सेवाएं ली जाएंगी। निगम ने व्यवस्था तय की है कि शहर के प्रत्येक वार्ड के लिए एक कचरा गाड़ी सुनिश्चित रहे। अभी तक गाड़ियों की कमी के चलते एक गाड़ी, दो-दो वार्डों का कचरा समेट रही थी जिससे दोपहर 1 बजे तक कचरे का उठाव हो पा रहा था।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में टॉयलेट की सफाई पर जोर
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में अब्बल आने के लिए नगर निगम ने शहर के कम्युनिटी टॉयलेट की सफाई पर जोर दिया है। इसके लिए स्कूल व कॉलेज के टॉयलेट साफ कराए जा रहे हैं ताकि नई दिल्ली से आने वाली टीम यदि वहां पहुंचे ताे अच्छे नंबर मिल सकें । इसके अलावा शहर के 16 सुलभ कॉम्पलेक्स को भी रोजाना फिनायल से साफ कराया जा रहा है। खास बात यह है कि शहर के ऐसे स्थान जहां पक्के पेशाबघर नहीं हैं और लोग दीवार की आड़ में लघुशंका के लिए उस जगह का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं, ऐसे 34 स्थानों को चिह्नित कर नगर निगम वहां देवी-देवताओं के चित्र बनवा रहा है ताकि लोग सार्वजनिक जगह का उपयोग प्रसाधन के रूप में नहीं करें। रेल लाइन पर शौच के लिए पहुंचने वाले लोगों काे वहां से भगाने के लिए निगम ने सफाई कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। लाेगों को खुले में शौच से रोका जा रहा है।

जानिए...कैसे होगा 6000 अंकोें का निर्धारण
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का पेपर इस साल भी 6000 अंक का ही होगा। पिछली बार चार भाग में 25-25 प्रतिशत अंक थे, इस साल तीन भाग में अंक बटेंगे। एक भाग 40 प्रतिशत का होगा जबकि दो भाग 30-30 प्रतिशत अंक के होंगे।

सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस : इसके लिए सबसे ज्यादा 40 फीसदी अर्थात 2400 अंक मिलेंगे। इसके तहत ननि को घर-घर से गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग कलेक्शन करना, किस प्रकार से कचरा एकत्र किया जाता है और किस प्रकार उसका नष्टीकरण या उसे फिर से उपयोग लायक किस प्रकार बनाया जाता है।

सिटीजन वाइस : इसके लिए 30 प्रतिशत अर्थात 1800 अंक मिलेंगे। इसके लिए जनता का फीडबैक लिया जाएगा। जनता ननि के कार्यों के आधार पर नंबर देंगी। नपा जनता को प्रेरित करने और अभिमत देने के लिए स्वच्छता एप व नपा अपने स्वयं के एप, फेसबुक, ट्वीटर, इंस्टाग्राम आदि सोशल मीडिया के प्लेटफार्म के माध्यम से भी जागरुक कर फीडबैक ले सकेंगी।
सर्टिफिकेशन-स्टार रेंटिंग : इसके तहत ननि को 30 प्रतिशत अर्थात 1800 अंक मिलेंगे। यह अंक कचरा मुक्त शहर के तहत स्टार रैंकिंग के रूप में 1100 अंक और ओडीएफ प्लस व ओडीएफ डबल प्लस के लिए 700 अंक के रूप में मिलेंगे।

जनता से पूछें जाएंगे सवाल : स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 में इस बार ननि को खतरनाक श्रेणी के कचरे का निपटान करना जरूरी होगा। जो जनता के लिए खतरनाक है। सरकार इस बार पॉलीथिन-प्लास्टिक के उपयोग रोकने को लेकर किए गए कार्य नहीं जानेगी और केवल रिकार्ड ही नहीं देखेगी। इसकी जगह आमजन के फीडबैक को माना जाएगा। बगीचा, दुकानदारों, होटल, गेस्ट हाउस, धर्मशाला, एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूट, सरकारी या प्राइवेट ऑफिस आदि से जुड़े लोगों से फीडबैक लिया जाएगा।

