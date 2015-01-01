पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे:सीएम ने कहा था- 1200 किसानों को देंगे दोगुनी जमीन, अफसर बोले- ऐसा आदेश नहीं

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
चंबल के बीहड़ाें में पहले चरण में श्योपुर से मुरैना तक ऐसा बनेगा अटल प्रोग्रेस-वे।(सांकेतिक फोटो)
  • ऐसे तो बन गया प्रोग्रेस वे - 60 प्रतिशत किसानों ने जमीन देने से किया इनकार

चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे के लिए निजी जमीन के अधिग्रहण की सभी फाइल कलेक्टोरेट में दो महीने से बंद हैं। कारण है कि किसान अपनी उपजाऊ जमीन इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए देने को तैयार नहीं हैं और मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने घोषणा के मुताबिक अधिग्रहण के बदले दोगुनी जमीन देने के आदेश जारी नहीं किए गए हैं। इस हाल में 60 फीसदी किसानों ने जमीन देने से इनकार कर दिया है।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने विधानसभा उपचुनाव से पहले ग्वालियर प्रवास के दौरान घोषणा की थी कि चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे के लिए किसानों को उनकी जमीन के बदले सरकार दोगुनी जमीन देगी। यह घोषणा इसलिए करना पड़ी क्योंकि अंबाह-पोरसा समेत श्योपुर क्षेत्र के किसानों ने अपनी उपजाऊ जमीन चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे के लिए देने से साफ मना कर दिया था और इस संबंध में कलेक्टर से लेकर आयुक्त तक को ज्ञापन दिए थे। उपचुनाव की आचार संहिता खत्म होने के बाद भी प्रशासन ने चंबल एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहण करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं की है। प्रशासन को उस आदेश का इंतजार है जिसमें सीएम ने अधिग्रहीत जमीन के बदले दाेगुनी जमीन देने की बात कही है। बता दें कि भिंड-मुरैना-श्योपुर से कोटा जाने वाले 406 किमी लंबे चंबल प्रोगेस-वे के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण का काम शुरू हो चुका है। इसमें श्योपुर की 960.59 हेक्टेयर भूमि अधिग्रहित की जानी है। इसमें निजी 593.87 हेक्टेयर भूमि है तो 350.34 हेक्टेयर सरकारी भूमि है।

जानिए...कौन-कौन से गांव से निकलेगा प्रोग्रेस-वे
चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे मुरैना के गडौरा से पहले चरण में हाईवे क्राॅस खांडोली, मथुरापुरा, छिनबारा, ब्रिजगढ़ी, झुंडपुरा, वीरपुर, हीरापुरा, जेलपुर, प्रेमसर होते हुए श्योपुर पहुंचेगा। दूसरे चरण में गड़ौरा से जखोना, एसाह, डंडोली, बरवाई, रछेड़, रायपुरा, कुरैंठा, नगरा पोरसा होते हुए भिंड आएगा। भिंड जिले में कनेरा गांव से प्रवेश करेगा, इसके बाद अटेर, खिपोना, खेरी, सूरजपुरा होते हुए बिजौरा, रमा, से बरही पहुंचेगा।

जमीन के बदले जमीन देने का प्रावधान
चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे के लिए सबसे पहले सरकारी जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर बुधवार को दावे-आपत्ति की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद प्रशासन प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन को भेज देगा। हालांकि अभी निजी भूमि के अधिग्रहण और दावे-आपत्ति के लिए कोई तारीख तय नहीं हुई है, लेकिन किसान निजी भूमि के बदले मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे है। माखनाखेड़ली, जलालपुरा, चकआसन, अड़वाड़ सहित अन्य गांवों के किसान भूमि अधिग्रहण के बदले में मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टर से भी मिले। वहीं कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि ऐसा प्रोजेक्ट की गाइडलाइन में ही नहीं है। किसानों को जमीन के बदले जमीन देने का प्रावधान है। फिर भी वे पहले किसानों से चर्चा करेंगे, फिर शासन स्तर पर प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे से बढ़ेंगे रोजगार: भिंड-मुरैना और श्योपुर से कोटा तक जाने वाले चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे के बनने से श्योपुर सहित मुरैना संभाग के जिलों में परिवर्तन होंगे। इसमें फैक्ट्री से लेकर रोड वे मिलने से कारोबार बढ़ेगा। यहां चंबल के बीहड़ों के बीच भी हलचल होगी और पयर्टन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। इसके अलावा मालवाहक वाहनों को आने-जाने में सुविधा होगी तो यहां कई तरह के डवलपमेंट होंगे। यहां फैक्ट्रियां डलने से भी लोग सीधे रोजगार से जुड़ेंगे।

घड़ियाल सेंचुरी से 1.5 किमी दूर बनाएंगे प्रोग्रेस-वे
घड़ियाल अभयारण्य को देखते हुए चंबल एक्सप्रेस-वे को चंबल नदी से 1.5 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर बनाया जाएगा। इस प्रोजेक्ट में 1500 हेक्टेयर जमीन सरकारी है। वहीं 489 हेक्टेयर किसानों की जमीन आएगी। सरकार ने जमीन अधिग्रहण के काम में तेजी लाने के लिए चुनाव बाद नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी नहीं किए हैं। 394 किमी लंबे चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे का काम 2017 में शुरु हुआ था। लेकिन बाद में इस प्रोजेक्ट को खर्चीला मानकर इस पर केन्द्र सरकार ने काम बंद कर दिया था। विधानसभा उपचुनाव में वोअ बटोरने के लिए भाजपा ने इसे अपने एजेंडा में शामिल कर प्रोग्रेस-वे का शिलान्यास करा दिया ।

जल्द पूरी करेंगे जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया
चंबल प्रोग्रेस-वे के लिए श्योपुर जिले में 3 दिन से कैंप कराए जा रहे हैं। किसानों को उनकी जमीन के अधिग्रहण के लिए रजामंद किया गया है। मुरैना में भी जमीन अधिग्रहण के काम में तेजी लाने के निर्देश कलेक्टर को दिए हैं। जल्द ही जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी।
आरके मिश्रा, आयुक्त चंबल संभाग

