निरीक्षण:गंदगी देख भड़के कलेक्टर, ड्यूटी से गायब सफाई दरोगा सस्पेंड, होटल-डेयरी पर लगेगा स्वच्छता टैक्स

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में भ्रमण पर निकले कलेक्टर बोले- आम रास्तों पर मवेशी बांधे तो होगा जुर्माना
  • व्यापारी लगाएंगे डस्टबिन, तलघर मालिकों से वसूलेंगे किराया

शहर के गली-मोहल्लों व आम रास्तों पर मवेशी बांधकर गंदगी फैलाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ नगर निगम आगामी 7 दिन में अभियान शुरू करेगी। साथ ही सड़कों व नाले-नालियों में खाली दोने-पत्तल व अन्य गंदगी फैलाने वाले होटल-रेस्टोरेंट, नाश्ता दुकानदार व दूध डेयरी संचालकों से सफाई टैक्स वसूला जाएगा।

यह बात कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा ने शनिवार को शहर भ्रमण के दौरान चारों ओर फैल रही गंदगी व बदहाल व्यवस्था को देखकर कही। कलेक्टर शहर भ्रमण पर निकले थे, जहां उन्हें चहुंओर हालात बदतर दिखे। इस पर उन्होंने नगर निगम कमिश्नर अमरसत्य गुप्ता से कहा कि इस तरह से शहर को हम कैसे स्वच्छ बना सकेंगे।

उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि 6 दिन तक शहर में इस बात का एनाउंसमेंट कराएं कि लोग अपने मवेशी घरों के अंदर बांधे। सातवें दिन से टीमों को मैदान में भेजें, जहां आम रास्तों पर मवेशी बंधे मिलें तो उन्हें खोलकर ले आएं और जुर्माने के बाद ही छोड़ा जाए।

सभी निकायों में चले सफाई अभियान
कलेक्टर ने शहर के नाले-नालियां चौक देखे तो उन्होंने कहा कि नाले-नालियों की सफाई के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाएं। 15 दिन के अंदर मुझे नाले-नालियों में गंदगी नहीं दिखनी चाहिए। यह अभियान सभी निकाय अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में चलाएं। अगर गंदगी मिली तो संबंधित सीएमओ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

इस दौरान जीवाजीगंज में पहुंचने पर कलेक्टर ने सफाई निरीक्षक कैलाश वाल्मीकि को तलब किया तो पता चला कि वह आया ही नहीं है। जब सफाई निरीक्षक कलेक्टर के सामने पेश हुआ। उसने पूछने पर बताया कि मैं ग्वालियर से अप-डाउन करता हूं। इस पर कलेक्टर ने उन्हें मौके पर ही सस्पेंड करने के निर्देश निगमायुक्त को दिए।

मवेशी सर्वे के लिए 7 कर्मचारियों का दल बनाया, पशुपालकों से वसूले मासिक शुल्क
नगर निगम आयुक्त गुप्ता ने कहा है कि शहर में मवेशी के सर्वे के लिए 7 कर्मचारियों का दल गठित किया है। यह टीम गली-मोहल्लों के आम रास्ते में बांधी जा रही मवेशी का सर्वे कर अपनी रिपोर्ट नगर निगम को प्रस्तुत करेगी। इसके बाद पशु पालकों से गोबर, कचरा गाड़ी में डालने के लिए एवज में निर्धारित मासिक शुल्क वसूल किया जाएगा। आउटसोर्स एजेंसी के कारिंदे, होटल-रेस्टारेंट के मालिकों से भी कचरा डालने का शुल्क वसूल करेंगे।

होटल-रेस्टोरेंट, डेयरी वालों से वसूलें सफाई टैक्स, व्यापारियों से रखवाएं डस्टबिन
मुख्य बाजार में नाले-नालियां चोक देखकर उन्होंने कहा कि जहां-जहां नाश्ता की दुकानें, होटल-रेस्टोरेंट संचालित हैं, वहां उनसे सफाई टैक्स वसूला जाए। क्योंकि इनके यहां से निकलने वाले दोने, पॉलिथीन से ही नालियां चोक होती हैं। साथ ही बाजार के व्यापारियों की बैठक बुलवाकर जगह-जगह डस्टबिन रखवाएं। इस दौरान उन्होंने जय मां कैलादेवी नाश्ता सेंटर पर घरेलू सिलेंडर उपयोग होते देख उसे जब्त करने के निर्देश दिए।

सड़क पर बंधे मिले मवेशी, कलेक्टर बोले-इन पर जुर्माना लगाएं
कलेक्टर रामनगर स्थित शर्मा गली में निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंचे, जहां सड़क पर भैंस बंधी मिली। उन्होंने पशुपालक शिवराज सिंह तोमर से पूछा तो उसने अपनी गलती स्वीकार की। इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि मवेशी घर के अंदर बांधे। गोबर से नाले-नालियां चोक हो जाते हैं और पूरा मोहल्ला परेशान होता है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने निगमायुक्त से कहा कि आप 6 दिन तक शहर में एलान कराएं कि लोग अपने मवेशी सार्वजनिक रास्तों पर न बांधे। सातवे दिन से जुर्माना करें।

