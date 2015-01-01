पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 दिन से बंद पुलिस पेट्रोल पंप:आम नागरिकों को नहीं मिल रहा पेट्रोल; उपचुनावों में सरकारी वाहनों में भरा गया 40 लाख रुपए से अधिक का उधार पैट्रोल

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
सात दिन से पुलिस पेट्राेल पंप पर केवल सरकारी वाहनाें काे ही डीजल-पैट्राेल दिया जा रहा है।
  • इसलिए बढ़ी समस्या

सिटी कोतवाली के पास स्थित पुलिस वेलफेयर फीलिंग सेटर 7 से बंद है। यहां केवल सरकारी वाहनों को ही पैट्रोल, डीजल दिया जा रहा है। आम नागरिक को यहां पैट्रोल नहीं मिल रहा है। यहां बता दें कि शहर के अधिकांश वाहन चालक पुलिस पेट्रोल पंप से ही डीजल-पैट्रोल लेना पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन वर्तमान में पैट्रोल पंप बंद रहने से लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

जानकारी लेने पर मालूम हुआ कि उपचुनाव के दौरान सरकारी वाहनों में 40 लाख रुपए से अधिक पैट्रोल-डीजल भरा गया। जिसका भुगतान नहीं होने से इंडियन ऑयल ने पैट्रोल-डीजल के टैंकर भेजना बंद कर दिए हैं। क्योंकि इंडियन ऑयल नगद राशि भुगतान करने पर ही पैट्रोल-डीजल देता है। उधारी पर दिए पैट्रोल-डीजल का भुगतान नहीं होने से इंडियन ऑयल द्वारा पुलिस पैट्रोल पंप के लिए डीजल-पैट्रोल नहीं भेजा जा रहा है। जिससे शहर के वाहन चालक परेशान हैं।

इस संबंध में पुलिस पेट्रोल पंप प्रभारी मलखान सिंह ने बताया कि उपचुनाव के दौरान सरकारी वाहनों में भरे गए पैट्रोल-डीजल की भुगतान प्रक्रिया में समय लग रहा है। उधारी पर गए डीजल-पैट्रोल का भुगतान होते ही पुलिस पैट्रोल पंप शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

