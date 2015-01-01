पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कमिश्नर को सौंपेगें ज्ञापन:कांग्रेस का आरोप-पुलिस-प्रशासन के इशारे पर हुआ उपचुनाव में उपद्रव

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह, जीतू पटवारी व रामनिवास रावत के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस नेता आज कमिश्नर को सौंपेगें ज्ञापन

विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना के दौरान पुलिस व जिला प्रशासन की शह पर उपद्रवियों ने न केवल लोगों को मतदान करने से रोका, बल्कि कई जगह फायरिंग कर चुनाव प्रक्रिया को प्रभावित किया। यह आरोप जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ने लगाया है। जिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकारणी अध्यक्ष विष्णू अग्रवाल के मुताबिक सोशल मीडिया व समाचार पत्रों के माध्यम से यह जानकारी जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी व एसपी तक पहुंच गई है। बावजूद इसके रीपोल कराए जाने की कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। जिससे सिद्ध होता है कि पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारी भाजपा के दबाव में कार्य कर रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस के जिला कार्रकारणी अध्यक्ष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 10 नवंबर को होनी वाली मतगणना पूरी तरह निष्पक्ष हो। इसके लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी 7 नवंबर को चंबल संभाग के कमिश्नर आरके मिश्रा को ज्ञापन सौंपेगी। जिसमें पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह, पार्टी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष रामनिवास रावत, पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी, लाखन सिंह, अशोक सिंह, किसान कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिनेश गुर्जर, कुणाल चौधरी, प्रवीण पाठक, सबलगढ़ विधायक बैजनाथ कुशवाह, शहर जिला अध्यक्ष दीपक शर्मा, पंकज उपाध्याय, अजग सिंह कुशवाह, राकेश मावई, रविंद्र तोमर आदि शामिल होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें