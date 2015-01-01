पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार पर खरीदारी:त्योहार पर खरीदारी करने बाजार में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़, ट्रैफिक जाम के बने हालात

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस, दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में खरीदारी करने लोगों ने कराई अग्रिम बुिकंग
  • बुधवार को महालक्ष्मी योग में लोगों ने की खरीदारी

इस बार दीपावाली तक कई विशेष योग बन रहे हैं। इससे बाजार में खरीदारों की संख्या में बढ़ रही है। विशेष योग बनने का 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र से शुरू हुआ यह सिलसिला 14 नवंबर को सर्वार्थ सिद्ध तक चलने वाला है। कोरोना काल में हाथ पर हाथ रखे बैठे रहे कारोबारी इन दिनों बाजार में गहमा गहमी बढ़ने से खुश नजर आने लगे हैं।

10 से 14 नवंबर तक विशेष योग बन रहे हैं। इनमें लोग प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियां, कपड़ा, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आयटम खरीदने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इस बार दीपावाली पर 17 साल सर्वार्थ सिद्ध योग बन रहा है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की गई खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदा पहुंचाने वाली साबित होगी।

यहां बता दें कोरोना संक्रमण काल के 7 महीने न केवल आमजन बल्कि व्यापारियों पर भारी पड़े हैं। अनलॉक 5 में जब सब कुछ खुल गया। उसके बाद दिवाली के त्योहार की तारीख नजदीक आ गई। अब बाजार में जबरदस्त गहमा होने लगी है।

सोने के भाव में उछाल
व्यवसायी अनिल सिंघल के अनुसार सोना-चांदी के भाव की बात करें तो 24 कैरेट बिस्कुट 53 हजार और जेवराती 50 हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम चल रहा है। इसी प्रकार चांदी 6 हजार 500 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम चल रहा है। पिछले सप्ताह भर में चांदी के भाव में 4 हजार रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की तेजी आई है। त्योहार पर चांदी के सिक्कों बिक्री अधिक होती है। भाव सिक्का 10 ग्राम होलमार्क 750 रुपए और विक्टोरिया 900-950 रुपए का चल रहा है।

अबूझ मुहूर्त में करें खरीदारी
12 नवंबर: इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष और हस्त नक्षत्र का योग भी बनने से वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा।
14 नवंबर: दीपावली महापर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा। जो कि रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त बन रहा है।

नहीं बनाया ट्रैफिक प्लान, बाजर में लग रहा हर तरफ जाम
11 नवंबर यानी बुधवार को उत्तराफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग में खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।
त्योहार के समय शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था दुरुस्त रहे। इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कोई प्लान तैयार नहीं किया है। सदर बाजार में चार पहिया वाहन के प्रवेश करने पर जाम लग जाता है। हनुमान चौराहे पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मचारी इन वाहनों को नहीं रोकते। जबकि सड़क पर ठेले लगने व दुकानदारों द्वारा किए अतिक्रमण के कारण मुख्य सड़क पहले से ह सिकुड़ी हुई हैं, वहीं चार पहिया वाहन के प्रवेश करने लोगों को सड़क पर चलना दूभर हो रहा है। यहां बता दें कि हर साल त्योहार के समय सदर बाजार में चार पहिया वाहन के प्रवेश को प्रतिबंधित किया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं होने से बाजार की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था ध्वस्त है।

विशेष योग में खरीदारी के लिए लोगाें ने बुकिंग कराई
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से जरूरत की हर वस्तु महंगी हुई है पर त्योहार पर खरीदारी को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह नजर आ रहा है। कपड़े की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ नजर आ रही है। रेडीमेड कपड़े भी खूब बिक रहे हैं। विशेष योगों में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों द्वारा पहले से बुकिंग भी करा दी गई है। कई लोग सर्वार्थ सिद्ध याेग में खरीदारी करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

