धर्म:25 को जागेंगे देव, 5 माह बाद शुरू होंगे विवाह, इस महीने सिर्फ 3 मुहूर्त

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • 11 दिसंबर काे रहेगा शादी का आखिरी मुहूर्त, इसके बाद फिर रोक, फिर अगली साल 25 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे विवाह

देवउठनी एकादशी पर 25 नवंबर को मंदिरों में देव जागरण होगा। देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए शहर के मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। शहर में इस दिन तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह सहित कई मांगलिक आयोजन होंगे। इसी के साथ अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याें पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी ग्यारस के दिन भगवान विष्णु जी की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ यह खुलेगा।

देव उठने के साथ शुरू हाेने वाले सहालग सीजन में शादी के लिए 8 लग्न और शुभ मुहूर्त है। 11 दिसंबर काे शादी के लिए अंतिम मुहूर्त रहेगा। इसके बाद फिर से मांगलिक कार्याें पर रोक लग जाएगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व मलमास लगने के कारण होगा। वहीं 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी और 15 मार्च काे फुलेरा दौज का अबूझ मुहूर्त रहेगा।

15 दिसंबर से फिर बंद हो जाएंगे विवाह
15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास चलेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त रहेंगे। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे।

2021 में 25 अप्रैल को विवाह का पहला मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषाचार्य रवि शास्त्री ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास जिसे मलमास भी कहते है, शुरू हो जाएगा, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। मलमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा।

इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। नए साल में 25 अप्रैल 2021 को साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा। तभी शादियां व शुभ कार्य शुरू होंगे। तब तक लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे।

2021 के विवाह मुहूर्त
अप्रैल में कुल पांच मुहूर्त – 25, 26, 27, 28, 30
मई में सबसे ज्यादा 15 मुहूर्त 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
जून में 12 मुहूर्त – 5,6 , 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30
जुलाई में छह मुहूर्त– 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18

