  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Morena
  Development And Issues Left Behind; BJP Sent Uma To Lodhi Voters In Dimni, Congress Wooing Kshatriyas In Ambah, Govind And Ajay Singh

महासमर:विकास व मुद्दे पीछे छूटे; भाजपा ने दिमनी में लोधी वोटर साधने उमा को भेजा, अंबाह में क्षत्रियों रिझाने कांग्रेस ने गोविंद और अजय सिंह

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • दिमनी-सुमावली सीट पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर, भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के लिए जीत से अधिक मंत्री पद बचाने की चिंता

मुरैना|जैसे-जैसे उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान की तारीख 3 नवंबर नजदीक आ रही है, भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों दल पांचों विधानसभा सीट पर अपनी-अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहे हैं। सबसे प्रतिष्ठापूर्ण सीटें सुमावली व दिमनी हैं क्योंकि यहां से भाजपा सरकार के 2 मंत्री ऐदल सिंह कंषाना व गिर्राज डंडौतिया मैदान में हैं। दोनों सीटों पर पार्टियों का जितना अधिक फोकस है, उससे ज्यादा चुनाव जीतने की चिंता खुद प्रत्याशियों को है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यह चुनाव उन्हें सिर्फ विधायक नहीं बनाएगा बल्कि मंत्री पद दोबारा दिलाएगा।

इधर जातिगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर काम करने की बात कहने वाली दोनों ही पार्टियां अब जातिगत तौर पर चुनाव प्रचार में कूद गई हैं। दिमनी में जहां लोधी वोटर को साधने भाजपा ने पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती को मैदान में हैं, वहीं अंबाह में क्षत्रिय वोटर को सहेजने के लिए कांग्रेस ने डा. गोविंद सिंह व अजय सिंह राहुल भैया को उतार दिया है। डा. सिंह तो 2 दिन से अंबाह-पोरसा में ही डेरा जमाए हुए हैं। यहां बता दें कि केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर खुद 5 दिन से इसी क्षेत्र में रोज 10 से 11 सभाएं ले रहे हैं।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस के वह नेता जो जातिगत वोट साधने में जुटे

दिमनी-सुमावली में भाजपा को कांग्रेस से मिल रही कड़ी टक्कर
दिमनी व सुमावली विधानसभा भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों दलों के लिए एक चैलेंज है। सुमावली में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पीएचई मंत्री ऐदल सिंह के सामने अजब सिंह कुशवाह कांग्रेस से हैं। ये पीएचई मंत्री को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। इसी प्रकार दिमनी में भाजपा प्रत्याशी राज्यमंत्री गिर्राज डंडौतिया के लिए कांग्रेस के रविंद्र भिड़ौसा चैलेंज बनकर खड़े हैं। कांग्रेस यहां 50 हजार से अधिक ठाकुर वोटों को लामबंद कर चुकी है, जिससे निपटाना भाजपा के लिए चुनौती है।

इधर... पांच सीटों पर चुनावी खर्चे में भाजपा प्रत्याशी आगे, दिमनी में कांग्रेस के भिड़ौसा बसपा से भी पीछे
जिले की पांचों सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रहे तीनों दलों के 15 प्रत्याशियों में रुपए खर्च करने के मामले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रत्याशी सबसे अव्वल हैं। सुमावली से भाजपा के ऐदल सिंह कंषाना ने 21 लाख रुपए से अधिक राशि खर्च कर दी है, जो चुनाव खर्च की अधिकतम सीमा 30 लाख का तकरीबन 70 प्रतिशत है। जबकि दिमनी विधानसभा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रविंद्र भिड़ौसा 8.13 लाख रुपए ही खर्च कर सके, वे बसपा प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र कंषाना (12.45 लाख) से पीछे होकर तीसरे नंबर पर हैं। वहीं सबसे कम राशि अंबाह विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़ रहे बसपा प्रत्याशी भानु सखवार ने 5.62 लाख रुपए खर्च की है।

जानिए... किसने कितनी राशि की खर्च

