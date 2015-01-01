पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Morena
  • Devotees Are Emotional After Seeing The Scene Of Ram Sita Marriage; Local Artist Performing Ramlila At The Clock Crossroads

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुरैना:राम-सीता विवाह का दृश्य देख भावुक हुए श्रद्धालु; घड़ी चौराहे पर स्थानीय कलाकर कर रहे रामलीला मंचन

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वंयवर के बाद रामलीला मंच पर बैठे भागवान राम-लक्ष्मण व राजा जनक।

मुरैना गांव स्थित घड़ी चौराहे पर सात दिन से स्थानीय कलाकार रामलीला का मंचन कर रहे हैं। गुरुवार की रात यहां राम-सीता विवाह के प्रसंग का मंचन किया गया। जिसे देख पांडाल में मौजूद दर्शक भावुक हो गए और भगवान राम व माता सीता के नारों का जमकर जयघोष किया। यहां बता दें कि 50 वर्ष पूर्व रामलीला मंडल द्वारा यहां रामलीला का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

रामलीला में बताया गया कि राम-लक्ष्मण दोनों भाइयों ने मुनि विश्वामित्र को अपने सेवा भाव से प्रसन्न किया। मुनि के आश्रम में तभी जनकपुर के दूत ने आकर निमंत्रण पत्र दिया। इसमें लिखा था कि राजा जनक अपनी पुत्री सीता का स्वयंवर रचा रहे हैं। जिसमें मुनि को आशीर्वाद प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की गई थी। मुनि के साथ राम और लक्ष्मण भी जनकपुर पहुंचे। राजा ने दिल से स्वागत किया और राम के दर्शन करके प्रसन्नता अनुभव करने लगे। स्वयंवर स्थल पर एक धनुष रखा था और स्वयंवर की शर्त के अनुसार जो भी उस धनुष को उठाएगा, उसका विवाह सीता से संपन्न होगा।

स्वयंवर में श्रीराम ने धनुष उठाया ही था कि बहुत भारी गर्जना के साथ वह टूट गया। इसके बाद सीता ने श्रीराम को वरमाला पहनाई। भयंकर गर्जन सुनकर भगवान परशुराम वहां पहुंचे और धनुष टूटा देखा तो राजा जनक पर बहुत क्रोधित हुए। वहां लक्ष्मण और परशुराम के बीच तीखे शब्दों की वार्ता हुई। श्रीराम ने परशुराम को भरोसा दिलाया कि वह धनुष उनसे ही टूटा है। इसके बाद परशुराम ने श्रीराम क्षमा-याचना की और प्रस्थान किया। इसके बाद सियावर रामचंद्र के जयकारे गूंजने लगे। राजा जनक की भूमिका विनोद गुरु ने निभाई। गोलू स्वामी ने राम, कान्हा दंडोतिया ने लक्ष्मण, आंसू स्वामी ने भरत, शैलू अवस्थी ने शत्रुघन व लाला भारद्धाज ने हनुमान का पात्र निभाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें