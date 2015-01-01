पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:मुख्य सचिव की बात भी नहीं मानी, पानी 3500 से घटाकर दे रहे 2250 क्यूसेक

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोटा बैराज से चंबल नहर में पानी घटाकर 3500 से 2250 क्यूसेक कर दिया है। इस हाल में मंगलवार से निचली मुख्य नहर बंद कर अंबाह नहर में पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। इससे लगभग एक लाख किसान खेतों का पलेवा कर पाएंगे।

चंबल नहर में पानी की मात्रा बढ़ाने को लेकर प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव ने 3 दिन पहले राजस्थान के मुख्य सचिव से चर्चा की थी, लेकिन उसके बाद भी कोटा बैराज से चंबल नहर में 2250 क्यूसेक पानी ही दिया जा रहा है। पार्वती एक्वॉडक्ट पर 1600 क्यूसेक कम पानी पहुंचने से मुरैना व भिंड जिले के किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। मुख्य अभियंता शंभुदयाल श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि अब तक मुख्यमंत्री स्तर की बातचीत होना बाकी है। क्योंकि दोनों राज्यों के सिंचाई मंत्री का प्रभार एमपी व राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्रियों पर है। सीई का कहना है कि करार के मुताबिक मध्यप्रदेश को 3900 क्यूसेक पानी प्रतिदिन मिलना चाहिए, लेकिन राजस्थान सरकार के अफसर अपने यहां पानी की जरूरत दर्शाकर चंबल नहर में कम पानी दे रहे हैं। इसके लिए 10 दिन में 6 बार वार्तालाप हो चुका है।

अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में आज से 1100 क्यू. पानी छोड़ेंगे
अंबाह ब्रांच कैनाल में मंगलवार की सुबह 6 बजे से 1100 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। सबलगढ़ जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री विनोद श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि आगामी 15 दिन तक मुरैना, अंबाह व अटेर क्षेत्र के किसानों को पानी की आपूर्ति की जाएगी। ताकि रबी सीजन की फसल के लिए 60 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र सिंचित हो। मंगलवार से एलएमसी व एमबीसी में पानी का डिस्चार्ज बंद हो जाएगा।

