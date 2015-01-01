पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ई-संगोष्ठी:विवाह के लिए बेटियों की उम्र सीमा 18 से बढ़ाकर 21 करने पर मतभेद, किसी ने कहा सही, किसी ने बताए इसके दुष्परिणाम

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शादी की उम्र सीमा बढ़ने से बेटियों का शिक्षा का स्तर और बढ़ेगा

बेटियों की शादी की आयु 18 से बढ़ाकर 21 वर्ष किए जाने पर पूरे देशभर में चर्चा व बहस जारी है। इसी मुद्दे पर चाइल्ड कंजर्वेशन फाउंडेशन की ई संगोष्ठी में मप्र सहित 11 राज्यों की महिला वक्ताओं व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस मुद्दे पर जोरदार बहस करते हुए पक्ष-विपक्ष में अपने-अपने तर्क रखे। कुछ महिला वक्ताओं ने उम्र सीमा को बढ़ाना जायज मानते हुए कहा कि इससे मातृ-मृत्यु दर में कमी आएगी और बेटियां सशक्त होंगी क्योंकि 21 साल की उम्र तक उनकी शिक्षा व व्यवहारिक समझ का स्तर बढ़ेगा। इधर इसके नुकसान बताते हुए महिला वक्ताओं ने चिंता जाहिर की कि 3 वर्ष तक बेटियों की शादी के इंतजार करना जहां गरीब परिवारों के लिए मुश्किल होगा वहीं बेटियों की सुरक्षा भी खतरे में पड़ेगी। क्योंकि 3 वर्ष बढ़ने से पॉक्सो एक्ट जैसे मामले बढ़ेंगे।

शिक्षा का स्तर सुधरेगा, मातृ-शिशु मृत्युदर घटेगा
भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय सचिव सुखप्रीत कौर का मत है कि विवाह की उम्र समानता और बेहतर शिक्षा के मद्देनजर 18 से बढ़कर 21 होनी ही चाहिये क्योंकि जब 21 साल तक देश की बेटियां पढ़ेगी तब एक नए भारत का आविर्भाव होगा। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी भोपाल शशि ठाकुर का कहना था कि 18 से 21 बर्ष विवाह की आयु सीमा बढ़ाने से लड़कियों में शिक्षा का स्तर ऊंचा होगा। इससे विवाह मामलों का लिंगभेद भी खत्म होगा। डॉ ठाकुर ने मेडिकल साइंस के विभिन्न पैरामीटर्स के आधार पर 21 वर्षीय विवाह कानून की वकालत की। शिक्षाविद् डॉ. भारती शर्मा विवाह की उम्र बढ़ाने पर जोर देते हुए कहा कि लड़कियों को 3 वर्ष अधिक देकर हम बहुत कुछ दे सकते हैं। शारीरिक एवं मानसिक विकास भी 18 वर्ष की उम्र तक पूर्ण नहीं हो पाता है। कम उम्र में गर्भधारण में मातृ-शिशु मृत्युदर बहुत अधिक है, विवाह की आयु बढ़ाने से इसमें कमी आएगी।

मतदान के लिए 18 वर्ष तो शादी के लिए 21 वर्ष क्यों
भोपाल की सहायक आयुक्त रक्षा चौबे ने ई-संगोष्ठी में उम्र सीमा बढ़ाने को गलत बताते हुए अपने तर्क रखे। उन्होंने कहा कि परिपक्वता का सवाल मतदान के अधिकार को निर्धारित करते समय 18 साल को उचित मानता है। फिर निजी मामले में यही पैमाना कैसे अपरिपक्व हो सकता है। ओबेदुल्ला गंज की सरपंच भक्ति शर्मा ने 21 वर्षीय विवाह प्रस्ताव को उचित नहीं माना और कहा कि आज का सामाजिक और पारिवारिक माहौल एक तरह की खुली संस्कृति को पोषित कर रहा है जिसके चलते प्यूर्टो विकास जल्द हो रहा है। ऐसे में 21 साल तक हर तबके की बेटियों को विवाह तक रोके रखना व्यवहारिक नही है।

संगोष्ठी में बाल कल्याण समिति मुरैना के चेयरमैन अमित जैन भी शामिल रहे। पॉक्सो कोर्ट में अभियोजन अधिकारी मनीषा पटेल ने अपने दैनंदिन अनुभव के आधार पर साफगोई से कहा कि अगर किशोरी के विवाह की आयु 21 साल तय की जाती है तो यह कानून व्यवस्था के लिए एक चुनौती साबित होगा क्योंकि इसके माध्यम से पॉक्सो केसों की संख्या बढ़ेगी लोग इसका दुरुपयोग करेंगे। जेजेबी मेंबर भोपाल प्रतिभा पांडे ने कहा कि बालिका की आयु बढ़ाने से नही मानसिकता में बदलाब की आवश्यकता है। विवाह की उम्र 3 साल बढ़ाना उन परिवारों के लिए बोझ साबित होगा जो बेटियों को केवल विवाह तक रखना चाहते हैं।

शादी के लिए युवक-युवती की उम्रसीमा हो समान
बाल कल्याण समिति भोपाल की सदस्य डॉ निवेदिता शर्मा ने बालिकाओं की शादी की उम्र बढ़ाने से असहमति व्यक्त करते हुए युवक-युवतियों दोनों की विवाह उम्र सीमा समान करने का पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि उम्र 18 हो या 21 हो.. लड़के और लड़की के विवाह की आयु समान होनी चाहिए। 18 वर्ष की होते ही लड़की तो व्यस्क महसूस करती है जबकि उससे विवाह की इच्छा रखने वाले 21 वर्ष से कम आयु के लड़के को यह अधिकार नहीं होता।

ऐसे मामले में विवाह भी हो जाता है तो ऐसी परिस्थिती में हमें ऐसा रास्ता निकालना पड़ता है कि लडक़ी का जीवन प्रभावित ना हो। अधिवक्ता मोना लक्ष्मी ने कहा कि हिन्दू मैरिज एक्ट 1955 में विवाह की आयु लड़के के लिए 18 वर्ष थी और लड़की के लिए 15 वर्ष। बाद में 1978 में हुए संसोधन के बाद यह 21 और 18 वर्ष हुई है। उन्होने कहा कि भारतीय परिवेश में लड़कियों की विवाह की उम्र बढ़ाने फायदे और नुकसान दोनो ही हैं इसलिए इस विषय पर समाज को यह तय करना चाहिए कि विवाह हेतु उम्र बढ़ाई जाए अथवा नहीं।

