स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:गंदगी फैलाने वाले दुकानदार, मैरिज होम चिह्नित करने मुहिम शुरू, मौके पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
बैठक में अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को निर्देश देते नगर निगम कमिश्नर।
बैठक में अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को निर्देश देते नगर निगम कमिश्नर।
  • प्रत्येक वार्ड में निर्माण कार्यों की रखेंगे निगरानी रखने नियुक्त किए 47 वार्ड प्रभारी

शहर में गंदगी फैला रहे दुकानदार, मैरिज होम, निजी क्लीनिक अन्य लोगों की अब खैर नहीं है। क्योंकि नगर निगम ने शहर में गंदगी फैला रहे लोगों को चिन्हित करने की मुहिम शुरू कर दी है। मंगलवार को इस रणनीति के तहत निगम के 47 अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को वार्ड प्रभारी बनाया गया है, जो निगमायुक्त अमरसत्य गुप्ता को गंदगी फैलाने वाले लोग व प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची सौंपेंगे और संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। निगमायुक्त के मुताबिक वार्ड में तैनात किए गए प्रभारी लोगों को शुद्ध पानी की उपलब्धता, सफाई व निर्माण कार्यों की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

प्रत्येक वार्ड में डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए नगर निगम द्वारा एक माह पूर्व 24 नए वाहन मंगाए गए थे। लेकिन परिवहन विभाग में वाहनों की पंजीयन प्रक्रिया में विलंब होने के कारण नए वाहनों का इस्तेमाल नहीं हो पा रहा था। पंजीयन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने पर मंगलवार से नए वाहनों को वार्डों को भेजना शुरू कर दिया है। यह वाहन घरों से कचरा उठाने जा रहे हैं या नही, इसके अलावा सफाई कर्मचारी तथा सहायता में लगे कर्मचारी वार्डो में पहुंच रहे हैं अथवा नहीं इसकी निगरानी वार्ड प्रभारी करेंगे।

गाड़ी अड्‌डा में स्थापित किया कंट्रोल रूम
वार्डों में सफाई व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने, पेयजल समस्या एवं निर्माण कार्यो की गुणवत्ता बनाए रखने के लिए पुराना बस स्टैंड (गाड़ी अड्‌डा) परिसर में कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया गया है। वार्डों की समस्याओं को लेकर कोई व्यक्त टोल फ्री नंबर 1800 अथवा नोडल अधिकारी ललित शर्मा के मोबाइल (9753045406, 9425477489) पर सूचना देकर समस्या का समाधान करा सकता है।

प्रत्येक वार्ड में बनाए स्वच्छता मित्र
शव्चछता सर्वेक्षण में शहर को स्टार रेटिंग का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए नगर निगम के स्तर पर सभी 47 वार्डों में स्वच्छता मित्र बनाए गए हैं। जो न केवल वार्ड में साफ-सफाई की निगरानी रखेंगे, बल्कि निगम कर्मचारियों के काम-काज पर निगरानी रखेंगे। इसके अलावा नाली, सड़क व अन्य निर्माण कार्यों में घपला होने पर सीधे निगमायुक्त को सूचना देंगे। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण पर स्वच्छता मित्रों की समझ विकसित करने 03 फरवरी को निगम सभागार में उन्मुखीकरण कार्यशाला का आयोजन रखा गया है।
मार्च में दिल्ली से टीम आएगी
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए मार्च में दिल्ली से टीम आएगी। लोगों के योगदान के बगैर शहर को स्टार रेटिंग का दर्जा दिलाना संभव नहीं है। साफ-सफाई में आमजन का योगदान सुनिश्चित करने प्रत्येक वार्ड में 10-10 स्वच्छता मित्र बनाए गए हैं, जो साफ-सफाई के अलावा लोगों को शुद्ध पानी की उपलब्धता एवं निर्माण कार्यों की गुणवत्ता पर निगरानी रखेंगे। इसके अलावा 47 अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को वार्ड प्रभारी बनाया गया है।
अमरसत्य गुप्ता, कमश्निर नगर निगम।

