पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अव्यवस्था:न्यू हाउसिंग कॉलोनी के मेन गेट पर भर रहा नाले का गंदा पानी

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
न्यू हाउसिंग बाेर्ड कॉलोनी के मेन गेट पर इस तरह भर रहा नाले का गंदा पानी।

चार दिन से न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के मेन गेट पर नाले का गंदा पानी भरने से 1300 परिवार आने-जाने के लिए परेशान हैं। कारण यह है कि कॉलोनी के गेट सामने नेशनल हाइवे पर बनी पुलिया पूरी तरह चौक है। जिसके कारण मेन सड़क के दोनों गंदा पानी भर रहा है। इस संबंध में वार्ड पार्षद केशव सिंह तोमर का कहना है कि वे इसकी शिकायत कलेक्टर से लेकर कमिश्नर तक कर चुके हैं, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं होने से कॉलोनी के लोग आवागमन के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं।

शुक्रवार को कॉलोनी में रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि मेन गेट की सड़क पर आधा फुट तक गंदा पानी जमा हो जाता है। ऐसे में बाइक गुजरते समय लोगों के कपड़े खराब हो जाते हैं तथा महिला, बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी हो रही है। क्योंकि सुबह के समय कॉलोनी में रहने वाले लोग मंदिर जाने के लिए घर से निकलते हैं, लेकिन गंदे पानी से गुजरने के कारण उनकी धार्मिक भावना आहत हो रहीं हैं। इतना ही नहीं कॉलोनी के मेन गेट पर पानी भरने से सब्जी वाले भी कॉलोनी में नहीं आ रहे। जिससे लोगों को तीन किलोमीटर दूर सब्जी मंडी जाना पड़ रहा है। कॉलोनी के लोगों का कहना है अगर उनकी समस्या का जल्द ही निराकरण नहीं कराया गया तो एनएचआई के अफसरों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

इस संबंध में एनएचाआई मैनेजर प्रोजेक्ट में संजय वर्मा ने बताया कि मैं आधा घंटे के अंदर पता कर रहा हूं कि नेशनल हाइवे पर बनी पुलिया क्यों जाम हो रही है। मैं आज ही टीम भेजकर इस समस्या का समाधान करा दूंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें