पहाड़गढ़:तिदोखर गांव में नाली निर्माण अधूरा छोड़ने से सड़क पर भर रहा गंदा पानी

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
जनपद के गांव तिदोखर में पंचायत की मनमानी से गली मोहल्ले के रास्तों में गंदा पानी भरने से आने जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। ग्राम पंचायत तिदोखर में पंचायत द्वारा आमजन के लिए आने जाने के लिए सार्वजनिक आम रास्ते के दोनों और नाली निर्माण को सही तरीके से नियम से नहीं किया जा रहा है, जिसके चलते गांव के गली मोहल्ले गंदे पानी कीचड़ से भर गए हैं, जिस कारण आमजन का चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। इस परेशानी की शिकायत गांव वासीयो ने सचिव से की, लेकिन उन्होंने सुनी नहीं। तब जनपद सदस्य सीमा जयपाल सिंह सिकरबार द्वारा जनपद सीईओ पहाड़गढ से लिखित में शिकायत की गई है।

तिदोखर में पंचायत द्वारा पिछले तीन माह से आम रास्ते के दोनों तरफ नाली निर्माण पानी निकालने के लिए कराया जा रहा है, लेकिन नाली निर्माण आधा अधूरा छोड़ दिया है, वहीं खुदाई आदि निर्माण भी सही तरीके से नियमानुसार न करते हुए खानापूर्ति कर छोड़ दिया है, जिससे तिदोखर में सीसी खरंजा दो वर्ष से बन रहा है, लेकिन अभी तक नहीं बन पाया है, वहीं नाली का निर्माण अधूरा है। वहीं जनपद से कस्बे की ओर जाने वाली सीसी खरंजा सड़क दस वर्ष पूर्व विधायक मद से बनी थी, जो ग्राम पंचायत के तहत आती है। अधिक समय और गुणवत्ताहीन निर्माण होने से सड़क उखाड़कर गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गई है। कस्बा के मुन्सी स्या पत्नी के सहित बाइक से इन गड्ढों में बाइक का संतुलन गड़बड़ाने से गिरने से घायल हुए।

