अव्यवस्था:बस स्टैंड पर गड्ढे में भरा रहता है गंदा पानी नगर परिषद नहीं करा रही नियमित सफाई

बड़ौदा4 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों की उदासीनता के चलते नियमित सफाई नहीं होने से जगह-जगह गंदगी ढेर लग रहे हैं। वार्डों के अलावा मुख्य मार्गों पर भी गंदगी जैसे हालात नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा बस स्टैंड पर भी गंदगी और जलभराव की समस्या से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। स्थानीय लोगों ने नप अधिकारियों और सीएमओ से मंगलवार को शिकायत दर्ज करा कर सफाई कराने की मांग की है।

नगर के लोगों ने बताया कि बड़ौदा के मुख्य मार्गों, रतोदन दरवाजा, अस्पताल रोड, बस स्टैंड रोड, कंपनी दरवाजा, मुख्य बाजार और गलियों में से नियमित कचरा नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। इनके अलावा मोहल्लों में नियमित झाड़ू भी नहीं लगाई जा रही है। दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक होने के चलते लोगों के घरों से निकलने वाले कचरे की वजह से गंदगी की मात्रा भी बढ़ रही है जिससे नगर की नालियां तक चौक हो गईं हैं।

बस स्टैंड के पास बने नाले की सफाई नहीं होने से यहां बने गड्ढे में पानी भर गाया है जिसमें मच्छर पनप रहे हैं, जिससे बीमारी फैलने की आशंका स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा कई बार जताई जा चुकी है लेकिन अधिकारियों के द्वारा इस समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। सफाई नहीं होने पर लोगों में परिषद केे प्रति नाराजगी और गुस्सा हैैै। आक्रोषित लोगों ने मंगलवार को नप के अधिकारियों से शिकायत दर्ज को शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। उधर सीएमओ ने सफाई कर्मचारियों को भेजकर नियमित सफाई कराने की बात कही है।

