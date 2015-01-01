पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:नैनागढ़ और वीआईपी रोड के डिवाइडर गोबर कचरे से भरे, देखरेख के अभाव में पौधे सूखे

नैनागढ़ राेड के डिवाइडर पर ट्रांसफार्मर केे पास इस तरह उग रहा खरपतवार।
  • कमीशन के लिए एमएस रोड पर बनाया जा रहा नया डिवाइडर, पौधे तो तब पनपेंगे जब आवारा पशुओं से मिलेगी निजात

नगर निगम द्वारा इन दिनों एमएस रोड पर बनाए जा रहे डिवाइडर को चमकाया जा रहा है, ताकि जल्द से जल्द पौधे रोप कर ठेकेदार का भुगतान कराया जा सके। लेकिन इसी तर्ज पर लाखों रुपए खर्च कर बनाए गए नैनागढ़ रोड, वीआईपी रोड व फाटक बाहर के डिवाइडर में सिर्फ गोबर व कचरा भरा हुआ है। यहां पौधे न लग सके न पनप सके। फिर भी एमएस रोड पर अफसरों का फोकस है। शहर में इस बात की चर्चा है कि पौधे तो तब पनपेंगे जब एमएस रोड पर डिवाइडर किनारे घूमने वाले गोवंश को शहर से हटाया जाएगा। बुधवार को जब दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों पर बने डिवाइडरों का हश्र देखा तो वह बदहाल स्थिति में थे।

वीआईपी रोड के डिवाइडर पर भी नहीं लगाए पौधे: नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने वीआईपी रोड पर केवल बटालियन के आसपास बने डिवाइडर पर ही पौधे लगवाए हैं। परेड ग्राउंड व पुलिस क्वार्टर के पास डिवाइडर पर पौधे लगवाने का कार्य नहीं किया गया है। इस मार्ग पर जहां कुछ जगह पौधे लगवाए गए हैं। वहां देखरेख नहीं होने से पौधे नष्ट हो रहे हैं तथा डिवाइडर भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है। यहां बता दें कि वीआईपी रोड शहर को नेशनल हाइवे से जोड़ने वाला प्रमुख मार्ग है, लेकिन नगर निगम द्वारा इस मार्ग के सौंदर्यीकरण पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

फाटर बाहर के डिवाइडर पर सब्जी विक्रेताओं का कब्जा
फाटक बाहर अंबाह रोड पर डिवाइडर बने हुए दो साल का लंबा समय बीत गया है। लेकिन नगर निगम द्वारा यहां भी पौधे रोपने का कार्य नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में सब्जी विक्रेताओं के डिवाइडर के अधिकांश हिस्से पर कब्जा कर लिया है। क्योंकि वे डिवाइडर पर सब्जी से भेरे बारियां रख लेते हैं। शाम होने पर पर बची हुई सड़ी सब्जी फेंककर चले जाते हैं। जिसके कारण वहां मवेशी मुंह मारते हैं तथा राहगीरों का आवागमन प्रभावित हो रहा है। इस मार्ग पर चुंगी रोड के पास पार्षद द्वारा कुछ पौधे लगवाए भी गए, लेकिन देखरेख नहीं होने से पौधे सूख रहे हैं।

इधर... हाईवे पर भी डिवाइडर पर लगे पौधे सूख गए
नेशनल हाइवे पर भी अंबाह बायपास से सेलटैक्स बैरियर तक बने डिवाइडर पर लगे पौधे सूख गए हैं। इसी तरह कमिश्नर कार्यालय से लेकर सयैद नहर तक भी डिवाइडर पर लगे पौधों की नियमित सिंचाई व गुढ़ाई नहीं होने से ने नष्ट हो रहे हैं। इसके पीछे एक वजह यह है भी है कि अंबाह बाईपास से आगे सेलटैक्स बैरियर तक नेशनल हाइवे के दोनों ओर बाहर से आने वाले ट्रक लाइन लगाकर खड़े हो जाते हैं। इन ट्रकों के साइलेंसर से निकलने वाले धुंए के कारण अधिकांश पौधे सूख गए हैं।

देखरेख के लिए स्थानीय लोगों की कमेटी बना रहे हैं
जब तक स्थानीय लोग पौधों की देखभाल के लिए आगे नहीं आएंगे तब तक डिवाइडर पर लगे पौधों को सुरक्षित रखना संभव नहीं है। इसके लिए हम स्थानीय स्तर पर कमेटियां गठित कर उन्हें देखरेख की जिम्मेदारी सौंप रहे हैं। -अमरसत्य गुप्ता, आयुक्त नगर निगम

