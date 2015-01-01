पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता अभियान:पॉलिथीन और टायर न जलाएं, इससे प्रदूषित होता है पर्यावरण

मुरैना2 दिन पहले
  • पर्यावरण सरंक्षण एवं स्वच्छता अभियान के प्रति छात्रों को किया जागरूक

यदि हम पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए प्रयासरत रहते हैं एवं स्वच्छ भारत अभियान में अपनी भूमिका निभाते हैं, तो हम आदर्श नागरिक के रूप में अपनी भूमिका अदा करते हैं। भारतीय संविधान में उल्लेखित मूल कर्तव्य का भी अनुपालन हो जाता है। यह प्रेरक उद्बोधन प्राणी वैज्ञानिक डॉ विनायक तोमर शुक्रवार को छात्रों दे रहे थे। तोमर ने कहा कि ठंडे के इस मौसम में कभी भी पॉलिथीन, टायर जैसे चीजों को जलाकर गर्मी प्राप्त करने का प्रयास नहीं करना चाहिए।

इससे पर्यावरण प्रदूषित होता है एवं स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी हानिप्रद है। प्रत्येक घर में गीला एवं सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग एकत्रित करके अलग-अलग ही निस्तारित करना चाहिए। इसके लिए अलग-अलग डिब्बों का उपयोग किया जा सकता है। शासन ने इसके लिए हरा एवं नीला रंग के डिब्बे निर्धारित किए गए हैं। छात्रों को पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं स्वच्छ भारत अभियान में भी यथाशक्ति सहयोग प्रदान करना चाहिए।

