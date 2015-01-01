पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में नहीं बैठे डॉक्टर, बच्चे का हाथ टूटा तो आधा घंटे भटके परिजन

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
5 साल के बेटे का फ्रैक्चर हाथ दिखाने के लिए भटकते उसके माता-पिता।
  • आईएमए के आह्वान पर जिलेभर में हड़ताल पर रहे डॉक्टर, मरीज हुए परेशान

आयुष डॉक्टराें को शल्य चिकित्सा (सर्जरी) करने की अनुमति देने के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के आह्वान पर जिलेभर के डॉक्टर, नर्सिंग होम्स संचालक व जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर शुक्रवार को कामबंद हड़ताल पर रहे। डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल का असर जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में देखने को मिला, जहां इमरजेंसी में एक डॉक्टर मौजूद थे लेकिन विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर न होने की वजह से मरीज परेशान होकर इधर-उधर भटकते रहे।

इस दौरान मुड़ियाखेरा गांव में रहने वाले पांच साल के मासूम बच्चे अरुण का खेलते समय गिरने से हाथ टूट गया, उसके हाथ में फ्रेक्चर था। दर्द से कराहते अपने बेटे को लेकर अरुण के पिता अंतराम व उसकी मां अस्पताल में आधा घंटे तक इधर-उधर भटकते रहे। इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर रामअख्तियार कुशवाह ने बच्चे का एक्स-रे कराया और कुछ दवाएं भी लिखीं लेकिन उसके टूटे हुए हाथ पर प्लास्टर नहीं बंध सका। अकेले अरुण ही ऐसा मरीज नहीं था बल्कि उसके जैसे दर्जनों बीमार लोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर न होने से परेशान होते दिखे।

दोपहर में एकत्रित हुए आईएमए पदाधिकारी, बोले- सरकार को पलटना होगा अपना फैसला
देशव्यापी हड़ताल के तहत शुक्रवार को कामबंद आंदोलन करने का ऐलान करने वाली इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन से जुड़े पदाधिकारी व डॉक्टर एक निजी फार्म पर एकत्रित हुए। यहां आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. बीएल राजपूत ने कहा कि आईएमए आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा पद्धति का विरोध नहीं करती लेकिन सर्जरी का अधिकार देना नि:संदेह मानव जीवन के लिए एक बहुत बड़ा खतरा होगा। सर्जरी से पहले मरीज को एनस्थीसिया दिया जाता है, जिसमें उपयोग होने वाली दवाईयां विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर ही देते हैं।

अगर आयुष डॉक्टर ही सर्जरी करेंगे तो फिर एलोपैथी चिकित्सा पद्धति पर सवाल खड़े होंगे। सचिव डॉ. मनोज गर्ग ने आंदोलन की प्रस्तावना रखी। इस अवसर पर डॉ. राकेश माहेश्वरी, डॉ. ओपी शुक्ला, डॉ. दिलीप प्रेमी, डॉ. अवनीश माहेश्वरी, डा. आरडी भार्गव, डॉ. आशीष अग्रवाल, डॉ. शिवांश अग्रवाल, डॉ राकेश गुप्ता, डॉ. हेमा सिंघल, डाॅ. सुधा माहेश्वरी, डा. चंचल गर्ग, डॉ. प्रदीप गुप्ता, डॉ. पूनम गुप्ता, डॉ. अनुभा माहेश्वरी, डॉ. आनंद गोयल, डॉ. संजय गोयल, डॉ. राहुल गुप्ता आदि भी मौजूद थे।

ओपीडी खाली, इमरजेंसी के बाहर मरीजों की भीड़
जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में सुबह 10.30 बजे से डॉक्टर्स नहीं बैठे। चूंकि आईएमए का आह्वान था इसलिए सभी विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर्स आज अस्पताल आए ही नहीं और उनके चेंबर खाली पड़े थे। ओपीडी की पहली मंजिल व दूसरी मंजिल पर सिर्फ एक-एक डॉक्टर्स मौजूद थे। ऐसे में सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार हो या पेटदर्द, आंख-नाक-कान की परेशानी मरीजों को सिर्फ सामान्य इलाज ही मिल सका। कई मरीज तो मेडिकल स्टोर संचालकों से सीधे दवाईयां खरीदते हुए नजर आए।

