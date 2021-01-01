पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:शहर का ट्रैफिक सुधारने ई-रिक्शा चालक एकजुट होकर बोले- हम करेंगे नियम फॉलो

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
शहर की एमएस रोड पर अस्त-व्यस्त ट्रैफिक का नजारा। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर की एमएस रोड पर अस्त-व्यस्त ट्रैफिक का नजारा।

शहर की एमएस रोड पर बदहाल ट्रैफिक को सुधारने के लिए नगर निगम, ट्रैफिक पुलिस, आरटीओ व जिला प्रशासन भले ही गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहा लेकिन मंगलवार को ई-रिक्शा चालकों ने इस मामले में खुद पहल की। रिक्शा यूनियन के आह्वान पर 100 से अधिक ई-रिक्शा चालक अपने-अपने वाहन लेकर मेला ग्राउंड में पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने खुद ही तय किया कि ई-रिक्शा के लिए शहर में 6 रूट निर्धारित किए जाएं, ताकि एमएस रोड पर ट्रैफिक का दबाव कम होगा। हालांकि इस मीटिंग में नगर निगम, ट्रैफिक पुलिस तथा आरटीओ की ओर से कोई अधिकारी-कर्मचारी उनके साथ शामिल नहीं हुआ।

यहां बता दें कि शहर में 5 हजार से अधिक ई-रिक्शा हैं, जो एमएस रोड पर ही दौड़ते हैंं। इसकी वजह से बैरियर चौराहा, बस स्टैंड गेट, न्यू कोर्ट तिराहा, केशव कॉलोनी, गोपालपुरा, पुराना बस स्टैंड, जिला अस्पताल गेट, गणेशपुरा की पुलिया, ओवरब्रिज चौराहा, रेलवे स्टेशन रोड, महादेव नाका, जैन मंदिर रोड, वेयर हाउस रोड पर रोज ट्रैफिक जाम होता है और लोग काफी देर तक ट्रैफिक जाम में फंसकर परेशान होते हैं।

शहर के ट्रैफिक को सुधारने के लिए एक महीने पहले सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में कई बिंदुओं पर चर्चा की गई, जिसमें एमएस रोड पर दुकानदारों का अतिक्रमण हटाने, सड़क पर बेतरतीब ढंग से खड़े होने वाले वाहनों पर जुर्माना करने, शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स, बैंकों के प्रबंधकों को पार्किंग के लिए इंतजाम करने, एमएस रोड पर चूना-कलई से पार्किंग लाइन बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया था। लेकिन इस बैठक के बाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस व नगर निगम ने शुरुआत के चार-पांच दिन कार्रवाई की और इसके बाद सब-कुछ शांत हो गया।

ई रिक्शा चालकों ने इन रूटों पर ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट करने की रखी मांग
रूट क्रमांक-01: बस स्टैंड से महादेव नाका
रूट क्रमांक-02: बैरियर-केएस चौराहा, नैनागढ़ रोड-रुई की मंडी
रूट क्रमांक-03: बैरियर-वनखंडी रोड-संजय कॉलोनी से बाजार
रूट क्रमांक-04: बैरियर से छौंदा
रूट क्रमांक-05: बैरियर से दाऊजी मंदिर
रूट क्रमांक-06: बैरियर से घरौना मंदिर

यह हैं इनके जिम्मेदार
ट्रैफिक पुलिस: बिना पंजीयन दौड़ रहे ई रिक्शा चालकों के खिलाफ कोई अभियान नहीं चलाया। साथ ही जिला अस्पताल, ओवरब्रिज तिराहा सहित एमएस रोड पर सवारियां भरने के लिए कहीं भी खड़े होने वाले ई रिक्शा चालकों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होती।

नगर निगम: ई रिक्शा चालकों के लिए जो रूट निर्धारित हैं, वहां के कुछ रास्ते खराब हैं। जिसकी वजह से ई-रिक्शा चालक जाना ही नहीं चाहते। निगम इन सड़कों का मेंटेनेंस करा दे तो संभवत: ई-रिक्शा चालक जाने के लिए तैयार हो जाएंगे।

कलेक्टर: शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था कैसे सुधरे, इसके लिए 3 विभाग जिम्मेदार हैं। लेकिन इनके मुखिया कलेक्टर ही होते हैं। यातायात समिति की बैठक में जिन बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हुई, उन पर अमल क्यों नहीं हुआ, इसका फीडबैक नहीं लिया।

जनप्रतिनिधि: शहर के ट्रैफिक को सुधारने जब-जब नगर निगम-ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की तो वोटबैंक की राजनीति के चक्कर में अफसरों पर दबाव बनाकर कार्रवाई रुकवा दी गई। आखिर शहर की सबसे ज्वलंत समस्या को निपटाने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधि खुद आगे आकर बीच का रास्ता क्यों नहीं निकालते।

6 रूटों पर अगर नगर निगम सड़कें सही कराए तो हम उन पर ही अपने ई-रिक्शा चलाएंगे
यह बात सही है कि 3 हजार से अधिक रजिस्टर्ड ई-रिक्शा शहर की एक ही सड़क पर दौड़ने से ट्रैफिक का दबाव बढ़ा है। हम प्रशासनिक अफसरों का सहयोग करने के लिए तैयार हैं। हमने तय सभी ई-रिक्शा चालकों की सहमति से तय किया है कि 6 रूटों पर अगर नगर निगम सड़कें सही कराए तो हम उन पर ही अपने ई-रिक्शा चलाएंगे।
राहुल शर्मा, अध्यक्ष ई-रिक्शा यूनियन

