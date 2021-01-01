पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:लॉकडाउन में 47 हजार उपभोक्ताओं की हर माह बढ़ाई 50 से 150 यूनिट, 1500 से 2000 रु. की मार, उद्योगों पर मेहरबानी

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • शहर में रीडिंग लेने नहीं जा रहे मीटर रीडर, आंकलित खपत के नाम पर आमजन पर हर महीने अतिरिक्त भार
  • उपमहाप्रबंधक ने माना- हाईटेंशन उपभोक्ताओं के यहां चेकिंग ही नहीं की

जिले में बिजली उपभोक्ताओं पर 800 करोड़ से अधिक का एरियर बकाया है लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद बिजली कंपनी के आला अफसरों ने मीटर रीडर को कोरोना से बचाने के लिए आकलित खपत की छूट क्या दी, उन्होंने अपना काम पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की बात तो छोड़िए शहर में जो मीटर रीडर तैनात हैं, वह लॉकडाउन व कोरोना संक्रमण खत्म होने के बावजूद रीडिंग लेने नहीं पहुंच रहे।

हालात यह हैं कि जिन उपभोक्ताओं की रीडिंग 200 से 250 के बीच आ रही थी, उन्हें 300 से 350 यूनिट की खपत का बिल थमाया जा रहा है। इससे सामान्य उपभोक्ताओं पर 1000 से 1500 रुपए का अतिरिक्त भार पड़ रहा है। यह हालात तब हैं जब शहर से बिजली कंपनी को सबसे अधिक राजस्व मिल रहा है।

गंभीर बात यह है कि मुरैना इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में तकरीबन 70 से अधिक एचटी (हाई टेंशन) उच्च दाब उपभोक्ता हैं लेकिन कोरोना काल सहित जनवरी महीने में एक भी बार इन हायर कंज्यूमर उपभोक्ताओं की फैक्टरी व उद्योगों पर जाकर कंपनी के एई-जेई सहित विजिलेंस टीम ने चेकिंग नहीं की। सीधा मतलब है कि आम लोगों से मनमानी वसूली की जा रही है जबकि उद्यमियों पर बिजली कंपनी के अफसर मेहरबान हैं।

इस तरह समझिए, कैसे बिजली कंपनी की गड़बड़ी से परेशान हो रहे उपभोक्ता

1. शहर के सिकरवारी बाजार में रहने वाले मन्नालाल पाल के घर में 2 कमरे, एक बाथरूम है। उनका मीटर चालू है। मीटर में वर्तमान रीडिंग 1200 दर्ज है लेकिन बिल में 6 महीने में 160 यूनिट खपत को बढ़ाकर 250 से 300 यूनिट करके भेजा गया। दिसंबर महीने में उन्हें 1500 यूनिट का बिल यानि 4700 थमा दिया गया। जब इस मामले में उपमहाप्रबंधक राजेश भदौरिया के पास फरियादी पहुंचा तो उन्होंने कह दिया कि आवेदन दे दीजिए। आवेदन की लंबी प्रक्रिया से थक-हारकर उपभोक्ता अपने घर पर बैठकर आंसू बहा रहा है क्योंकि उनका मासिक वेतन 3500 रुपए है।

2. शहर के गणेशपुरा इलाके में रहने वाले पृथ्वीराज सिंह के यहां 200 से 250 यूनिट का बिल आता था। लेकिन लॉकडाउन से उनके यहां 300 से 327 यूनिट यानि 1500 रुपए अधिक का बिल भेजा जा रहा है। मंदिर पर पूजा-अर्चना करने वाले पृथ्वीराज सिंह के ऊपर कोरोना काल का 15 हजार से अधिक बिल ड्यू हो गया है। अब वे बिल के सेटलमेंट के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं। इस मामले में बिजली कंपनी के उपमहाप्रबंधक राजेश भदौरिया से लेकर अधीनस्थ अधिकारी सिर्फ यही सफाई दे रहे हैं कि एक महीने का बिल कम हो जाएगा, इससे पहले हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते।

3. शहर के गोपालपुरा इलाके में रहने वाले मोहन दीक्षित के घर 200 से 225 यूनिट यानि 1400 से 1800 रुपए तक का बिजली बिल आता था लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही उनके यहां 300 यूनिट तक का बिल भेजा जा रहा है, यानि उनके यहां 2300 से 2400 रुपए प्रतिमाह बिल आ रहा है। मोहन दीक्षित 8 दिन से बिजली कंपनी के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। कभी उपमहाप्रबंधक राजेश भदौरिया उनसे आवेदन देने की बात करते हैं तो कभी एई-जेई लोड सेटिंग चेक कराने का डर दिखाकर डराते हैं कि आपके ऊपर कायमी हो जाएगी। उनकी कहीं सुनवाई नहीं हो रही।

शहर में 47 हजार उपभोक्ता, इनमें से 25 हजार को भेजे आकलित खपत के बिल
मुरैना शहर में तकरीबन 47 हजार से अधिक सामान्य उपभोक्ता हैं। लॉकडाउन के बाद मई से लेकर दिसंबर तक इनमें से 25 हजार से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं को आकलित खपत के बिल बढ़ाकर दिए जा रहे हैं। गंभीर बात यह है कि अप्रेल, मई, जून, जुलाई, अगस्त, सितंबर, अक्टूबर तक के बिल आकलित खपत के भेजे गए। लेकिन मीटर रीडर दिसंबर व जनवरी में भी रीडिंग लेने नहीं पहुंचे। हालात यह हैं कि 3700 रुपए प्रतिमाह कमाने वाले व्यक्ति के यहां 4700 रुपए का बिल भेजा जा रहा है।

अचरज इस बात का है कि जब उपभोक्ता इस बिल को कम कराने के लिए बिजली कंपनी के दफ्तर पहुंचता है तो पहले उसे उपमहाप्रबंधक से आवेदन मार्क कराना होता है। इसके बाद एई/जेई के समक्ष आवेदन देना होता है। इसके बाद लाइनमैन को लोड सेटिंग चेक करने भेजा जाता है। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में 2 महीने गुजर जाते हैं। तब तक उपभोक्ता के ऊपर 40 रुपए प्रतिमाह के हिसाब से 80 रुपए पेनाल्टी तथा 50 से 100 यूनिट की खपत के आधार पर चार्ज लग जाता है। कंपनी के के अधिकारी यह कहकर पल्ला झाड़ लेते हैं कि इस महीने का बिल कम हो जाएगा, पुराने वाले में हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते।

एलटी उपभोक्ताओं पर मनमानी, कनेक्शन तक काट रहे, एचटी के यहां चेकिंग नहीं
बिजली कंपनी घाटे में चल रही है लेकिन इसके पीछे सबसे बड़ी वजह एचटी (हाईटेंशन) उपभोक्ता हैं क्योंकि औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में संचालित बड़ी इंडस्ट्रियां कोरोना काल में जमकर चलीं और वहां बिजली की खपत भी हुई। उनके हिस्से की खपत एलटी (लो टेंशन) सामान्य उपभोक्ताओं के हिस्से में जोड़कर वसूली की जा रही है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि पिछले 2 महीने में 50 से अधिक सामान्य उपभोक्ताओं पर केस दर्ज करके उनसे 70 लाख से अधिक की वसूली भी की गई। हाईटेंशन बकायादारों के यहां कोई चेकिंग करने तक नहीं गया जबकि कंपनी के सबसे बड़े बकायादार हाईटेंशन उपभोक्ता ही हैं।

एचटी उपभोक्ताओं के यहां नहीं की चेकिंग
^हां, यह बात सही है कि हमने अभी तक एचटी उपभोक्ताओं के यहां जाकर चेकिंग नहीं की है लेकिन मुरैना औद्योगिक क्षेत्र का आधा हिस्सा मुरैना शहरी व आधा हिस्सा मुरैना ग्रामीण में आता है। हम इसे दिखवाते हैं।
राजेश भदौरिया, उपमहाप्रबंधक, बिजली कंपनी मुरैना शहर

