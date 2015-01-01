पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:रेडियो ट्रांसमीटर लगाकर घड़ियालों की हरकत जान रहे विशेषज्ञ

मुरैना2 घंटे पहले
चंबल नदी में घड़ियालाें की पूंछ में रेडियाे ट्रांसमीटर लगाए जा रहे हैं।
  • मद्रास क्रोकाेडायल बैंक ट्रस्ट की मदद से चंबल घड़ियालों के ईकोलॉजी के बदलाव काे जानने में जुटे जानकार

दुनिया में घड़ियालों की 80 फीसदी आबादी चंबल नदी में पल रही है चंबल के घडिय़ालों का आकर्षण विदेशों तक पहुंंच गया है। अमेरिका भी चंबल के घडिय़ालों के व्यवहार और ईकाेलाॅजी में बदलाव के अध्ययन में चंबल में शाेध में जुटा है।

इस अध्ययन में वे यहां अच्छी संख्या में पल रहे घडिय़ालों की आदत व व्यवहार काे जानेंगे। अमेरिका के विशेषज्ञ जैफरी लेंग व मद्रास क्राेकाेडाइल बैंक ट्रस्ट की मदद से चंबल में घड़ियालों के रेडियाे टेलीमेटरी ट्रांसमीटर लगाए जा रहे हैं।

इससे नदी में घड़ियालों की आदत और उनका व्यवहार कितना बदल रहा है, यह रेडियो टेलीमेटरी ट्रांसमीटर के जरिए पता चलेगा। चंबल नदी में राजस्थान, यूपी व एमपी के विभिन्न जगहों पर अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ विलियम जैफरी लेंग और मद्रास क्रोकोडाइल बैंक ट्रस्ट के सहयोग से वन्य जीव विभाग घड़ियालों पर रेडियो टेलीमेटरी ट्रांसमीटर लगाने के अनुबंध किया हुआ है।

450 किमी क्षेत्र में फैली चंबल में पहले लगाए गए ट्रांसमीटरों के अध्ययन से खुलासा हुआ है कि डाउन स्ट्रीम में चंबल के घड़ियाल मानसून में 200 किमी तक की दूरी तय कर लेते हैं। घडिय़ाल विशेषज्ञ ज्योति दंडाेतिया कहते हैं कि घडिय़ाल काे टेली मेटरी ट्रांसमीटर लगाकर उसकी लाेकेशन पता करना है। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है कि घडिय़ाल का मूमेंट कैसा है किस लाेकेशन पर है किस सीजन पर कितना मूव करता है नीचे जाता है या ऊपर।

बता दें कि अमेरिका के विशेषज्ञ जैफरी, देवरी ईको सेंटर में पल रहे व नेचुरल घडिय़ालों में व्यवहार जान रहे हैं। उनकी टीम एडल्ट घडिय़ाल काे जाल डालकर पकड़ती है और देश दुनिया में चंबल के घडिय़ालों काे दिखा रही है। एक ट्रांसमीटर की लागत भी एक लाख रुपए से ज्यादा हाेती है। जैफरी के इस प्राेजेक्ट से 450 किमी लंबाई में फैली चंबल नदी में जगह जगह का हैबीटाॅट का अंतर पता करना है।

