मास्क जरूरी:रिवीजन टेस्ट में पेपर घर ले जाने की सुविधा, फिर भी बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस के बैठा रहे छात्र

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • टेस्ट के दौरान कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का नहीं किया जा रहा पालन, नजर आई लापरवाही

कॉलेज में हुए ओपन बुक पद्धति की तर्ज पर स्कूलों में रिवीजन टेस्ट किए गए। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से 28 नवंबर तक किए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना जरूरी है, लेकिन दूसरे दिन ही स्कूलों में लापरवाही नजर आई।

पुराने जिला पंचायत रोड स्थित नवीन हाईस्कूल में शनिवार को 10वीं का विज्ञान विषय का पेपर था। यहां अधिकांश छात्र पेपर घर ले गए। लेकिन स्कूल में आने वाले एक भी छात्र-छात्रा मास्क नहीं लगाए था तथा सोशल डिस्टेंग नाम की कोई चीज देखने को नहीं मिली। स्वयं प्राचार्य एसबी गर्ग के कमरे में छात्रों की भीड़ जमा थी तथा उनमें एक भी छात्र मास्क लगाए नहीं मिला। सवाल कहने पर प्राचार्य ने कहा कि मास्क लगाकर स्कूल आने के लिए उन्होंने बच्चों से कई बार कहा, लेकिन वे मानते ही नहीं है तथा अभिभावक भी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे।

शिक्षक-शिक्षकाएं भी नहीं लगाकर आईं मास्क
शनिवार को रिवीजन टेस्ट के दौरान नवीन हाईस्कूल के प्राचार्य गर्ग अपने कार्यालय में मास्क लगाकर बैठे मिले। लेकिन प्राचार्य कक्ष के पीछे बैठी एक शिक्षिकाएं मास्क लगाए नहीं मिली। कुछ शिक्षक भी बगैर मास्क लगाकर बरामदे में घूमते मिले। यहां बताना जरूरी है कि अब जिले में तीन हजार से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज चिन्हित हो चुके हैं। जिनमें 24 की मौत हो चुकी है तथा वर्तमान में 90 से अधिक केस एक्टिव हैं।

गर्ल्स स्कूल प्रबंधन ने रिवीजन टेस्ट के दौरान छात्राओं के मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया है, लेकिन यहां शनिवार को सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नजर नहीं अाया। क्योंकि छात्राएं टीपने के चक्कर में एक दूसरे से सटकर बैठी थीं तथा कमरे में ड्यूटी पर तैनात शिक्षक का भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं था।

प्राचार्य पर निर्भर, टेस्ट के लिए छात्रों को स्कूल बुलाएं या फिर घर पर ही पेपर हल करके कॉपी जमा कराएं
शासन के निर्देश हैं कि सरकारी स्कूलों में रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्रों को स्कूल बुलाया जाए अथवा वे घर पर पेपर हल कर स्कूल आकर कॉपी जमा करा सकते हैं। इसका निर्णय लेने के लिए प्राचार्य स्वतंत्र है तथा वे अपने विवेक से निर्णय ले सकते हैं।

जिन स्कूलों में छात्र संख्या कम है तथा सोशल डिस्टेंस की व्यवस्था होने पर पालकों की सहमति से छात्र-छात्राओं को स्कूल बुलाया जा सकता है, लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव के पूरे इंतजाम करने होंगे। शासन के ऐसे निर्देश होेने के बाद शासकीय नवीन हाईस्कूल में लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। यहां न तो छात्रों को मास्क लगाने कह हिदायत दी गई और न स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा नियमों का पालन किया गया।

इस प्रकार है रिवीजन टेस्ट का टाइम टेबल
9वीं व 10वीं का 21 नवंबर को विज्ञान का पेपर था। 23 नवंबर को हिंदी, 24 नवंबर को अंग्रेजी, 25 को सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 को नेशनल स्किल्स क्वालिफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फॉर वोकेशनल एजुकेशनल तथा 27 नवंबर को संस्कृत का टेस्ट होगा।

इसी प्रकार 11वीं एवं 12वीं का 21 नवंबर को हिंदी, 23 को समाज शास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, कृषि मानविकी, होम साइंस, इनवायरमेंटल एजुकेशन एंड रूरल, डवलपमेंट इंटरप्रेनुअरशिप, फाउंडेशन कोर्स, हायर मैथमेटिक्स, 24 को जीवन विज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्नपत्र वोकेशनल, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, भारतीय संगीत, इंफामेटिक्स प्रेक्टिस, 25 को राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंड्री, मिल्क ट्रेड पॉल्ट्रीफार्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास, द्वितीय प्रश्नपत्र वोकेशनल कोर्स, 26 को विशिष्ट भाषा संस्कृत, 27 को इतिहास, भौतिक शास्त्र, व्यवसाय अध्यन, कृषि उपयोगी विज्ञान एवं गणित के मूल तत्व, ड्राइंग एवं पेंटिंग, गृह प्रबंध पोषण एवं वस्त्र विज्ञान, 28 नवंबर को अंग्रेजी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, उर्दू का रिवीजन टेस्ट रहेगा।

इस संबंध में मुरैना डीईओ सुभाष शर्मा ने बताया किरिवीजन टेस्ट के दौरान कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालने करने सभी प्राचार्य को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। हमारी टीम भी इसकी मॉनिटरिंग कर रही है। अगर कोरोना नियमों की अवहेलना पाई गई तो संबंधित प्राचार्य को नोटिस दिया जाएगा। कोरोना काल में बच्चों की सुरक्षा के साथ किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

