कार्रवाई:देशी शराब बनाने वाली डिस्टलरी के नकली रैपर, प्लास्टिक के क्वार्टर सप्लाई करने वाले आरोपी सतीश शिवहरे सहित 2 गिरफ्तार

मुरैना3 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य ओपी सप्लायर अंतराम शर्मा व राहुल को पुलिस ने जेल भेजा, जल्द होगा पूरे मामले का खुलासा

मानपुर-छैरा में हुए जहरीली शराब कांड की परतें लगभग पूरी तरह से खुल चुकी हैं। शराब बेचने, बनाने तथा ओपी सप्लाई करने सहित अवैध शराब के कारोबार में लिप्त 14 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। मुरैना पुलिस ने मंगलवार को सरकारी देशी शराब पर प्रिंट होने वाले रैपर, प्लास्टिक के खाली क्वार्टर तथा सील लगे हुए ढक्कन बनाकर मुरैना में सप्लाई करने वाले आरोपी सतीश शिवहरे सहित 2 लोगों को मंगलवार को ग्वालियर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अब पुलिस इस मामले की आखिरी कड़ी तक पहुंच चुकी है। आरोपी सतीश शिवहरे से पुलिस अब इन बिंदुओं पर पूछताछ कर रही है कि वह कच्चा मशरूका खुद प्रिंट करता था अथवा प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर सप्लाई करता था।

मुरैना पुलिस ने मंगलवार को ग्वालियर में रहने वाले प्रिंटिंग प्रेस कारोबारी सतीश शिवहरे को उठाया। आरोपी सतीश शिवहरे अपनी खुद की प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर आबकारी विभाग से मिलते-जुलते रैपर, सील लगे हुए ढक्कन, प्लास्टिक के क्वार्टर पर चस्पा होने वाले रैपर प्रिंट करता था। इसके बाद सतीश शिवहरे मुरैना में रहने वाले अपने दलालों के माध्यम से नकली शराब बनाकर पैकिंग करने वाले लोगों को यह सामग्री सप्लाई करके भेजता था, इसके एवज में दोगुने रुपए वसूलता था। सतीश के अलावा पुलिस ने एक अन्य आरोपी खुशीलाल पुत्र रामनिवास शर्मा 24 वर्ष हडवासी को भी गिरफ्तार किया है, जिसकी स्वीकारोक्ति पुलिस अफसर नहीं कर रहे हैं। कुल मिलाकर मुरैना पुलिस नकली शराब बनाकर बेचने वालों की अंतिम कड़ी तक पहुंच चुकी है। संभवत: दो से तीन दिन में इस पूरे मामले का पटाक्षेप हो जाएगा।

नकली शराब पैक करने के एवज में रोज 500 से 700 रुपए मिलते थे: खुशीलाल
मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार आरोपी खुशीलाल (24) पुत्र रामनिवास शर्मा ने पुलिस पूछताछ में स्वीकार किया कि मेरे मामा का लड़का राहुल शर्मा (ओपी सप्लायर) मुझे शराब पैक करने के लिए बुलाता था। मैं मुकेश किरार और राहुल तीनों मिलकर शराब को पैक करके बेचने के लिए तैयार करते थे। एक-दो बार मुझे शराब की पैकिंग के लिए ग्वालियर भी भेजा गया। मैं 500-700 रुपए मिलने के लालच में यह काम खुशी-खुशी करता था।

महाराजपुरा-दोन्हारी से सप्लाई होती थी ओपी, चर्चा राजनैतिक संरक्षण था... अवैध जहरीली शराब पीने की वजह से 24 लोगों की मौत के बाद जब पुलिस ने सुराग खंगाले तो नकली शराब बनाने वालों को ओपी की सप्लाई करने वाले आरोपी सुरेंद्र किरार महाराजपुर तथा दोन्हारी के करतार सिंह गुर्जर तथा दिनेश शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया, जो ओपी के मुख्य सप्लायर थे। इन्होंने ही पूछताछ में नकली शराब कारोबार की पूरी परतें उधेड़कर रख दीं।

24 मौत के बाद जागी सरकार, 14 आरोपी जेल भेजे
मानपुर में रहने वाले मुकेश किरार द्वारा जहरीली ओपी से बनाकर भेजी गई अवैध शराब पीने से 24 लोगों की मौत के बाद पूरे प्रदेश में हड़कंप मच गया। इसके बाद सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के आदेश पर कलेक्टर अनुराग वर्मा, एसपी अनुराग सुजानियां को हटाने के बाद मुरैना भेजे गए नए एसपी सुनील कुमार पांडे के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने अवैध शराब कारोबार से जुड़े माफिया की कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़ी और ओपी सप्लायर, शराब बनाकर सप्लाई करने तथा उसे गुमटी तथा दुकानों से बेचने वाले 14 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा।

ओपी सप्लायर सुरेंद्र किरार ने सतीश से प्रिंट कराए थे नकली रैफर-ढक्कन
सतीश शिवहरे पुत्र नारायण प्रसाद शिवहरे 32 वर्ष निवासी ग्वालियर ने बताया कि कुछ समय पहले महाराजपुर का सुरेंद्र किरार उनकी प्रेस पर आया और उसने खुद को आबकारी ठेकेदार बताते हुए कहा कि उसे शराब की बोतल पर चिपकाने वाले रैपर, ढक्कन व बोतल पर सील प्रिंट करने का ऑर्डर मिला है। सुरेंद्र किरार का कहना था कि अभी यह रैपर छाप दो, बाद में तुम्हे बड़ा ऑर्डर दिलवा दूंगा। मैने बड़ा काम मिलने की उम्मीद में सुरेंद्र किरार के लिए रैपर छापकर दे दिए।

