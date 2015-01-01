पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:किसान मंडी में सोते हैं, यहीं खाना बना रहे, क्योंकि चार-चार दिन तक नहीं हो रही तौल

मुरैना
कृषि उपज मंडी में खाना बनाते किसानाें के परिजन व हम्माल।
  • लीड संस्था पर सबसे अधिक वेटिंग, मृगपुरा सोसाइटी थी खाली क्योंकि किसानों को दोबारा भेजे जाएंगे एसएमएस

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने के लिए किसानों को 4 से 5 दिन मंडी में ठहरना पड़ रहा है। सर्दी के मौसम में ठंठ कुकरते हुए किसान खुले आसमान के नीचे सोने मजबूर हैं, वहीं पेट भरने के लिए उन्हें सुबह शाम मंडी प्रांगण में चूल्हे सुलगाते देखा जा सकता है। यहां बता दें कि कृषि उपज मंडी में किसानों की भोजन व्यवस्था क लिए कैंटीन का संचालन किया जा रहा है। जहां किसानों को 6 पूड़ी के साथ आलू की सब्जी देने की व्यवस्था की गई है। लेकिन एक ट्रॉली तुलने पर दो लोगों को कूपन देने का प्रावधान है। जबकि एक ट्रॉली पर किसान परिवार के तीन से चार लोग रहते हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि कैंटीन पर मिलने वाले कूपन से उनका पेट भरना संभव नहीं है। इसलिए वे मंडी प्रांगण में चूल्हा बनाकर भोजन पकाकर गुजारा कर रहे हैं।

कृषि उपज मंडी में इन दिनों हजारों किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बेचने के लिए आ रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके मंडी समिति व जिला आपूर्ति विभाग के स्तर पर यहां पेयजल व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। किसानों को स्वयं के स्तर पर ही पीने के पानी का इंतजाम करना पड़ रहा है। क्योंकि मंडी कार्यालय के पास बनी पानी की टंकी टीन शेड से काफी दूर है। इसके अलावा यहां लगा हैंडपंप भी खराब है। बाजरा बेचने आए किसान शंभू सिंह, महावीर जाठव, रमन चौधरी ने बताया कि मंडी प्रांगण में बने शौचालय बंद पड़े हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें सुबह-शाम खुले में शौच के लिए जाना पड़ रहा है। कृषि उपज मंडी प्रांगण में प्रकाश के पर्याप्त इंतजाम नहीं होने से रात को आधे से अधिक परिसर में अंधेरा रहता है। क्योंकि टीन शेड में लगे अधिकांश हेलोजन लाइट खराब पड़ी हैं तथा सड़क किनारे भी लाइट की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था नहीं है। ऐसे में किसानों को रात के समय चोरी होने का भय बना हुआ है।

लक्ष्य के मुताबिक इस बार दोगुनी होगी बाजरा की खरीद
जिला आपूर्ति अधिकारी के मुताबिक 21 नवंबर की शाम तक जिले के सभी 50 खरीद केंद्रों पर 66 हजार मैट्रिक टन बाजरा की खरीद हो चुकी है। जबकि इस बार 42 हजार मैट्रिक टन बाजरा खरीदने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। बताया गया है कि इस बार बाजरा की बंपर उपज हुई है। जिसके चलते 5 दिसम्बर तक समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीद 90 हजार मैट्रिक टन तक पहुंच सकती है।

लीड संस्था पर सबसे अधिक वेटिंग, मृगपुरा सोसायटी खाली
विपणन सहकारी समिति लीड संस्था पर बाजरा तुलाई के लिए अधिक वेटिंग है। रविवार को इस परिसर में ऐेसे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली खड़े देखे गए जिनका तुलाई के लिए 19 नवंबर का नंबर था। किसानों ने बताया कि यहां समिति के कर्मचारी सुविधा शुल्क लेकर ऐसे किसानों का बाजरा तौल रहे हैं, जिनका नंबर तुलाई के लिए 22 नवंबर का लगा है। उधर मृगपुरा सोसायटी पर जिन किसानों का नंबर 21 नवंबर तक था उनका बाजरा तुल चुका था। रविवार को यहां एक ट्रॉली तुलाई के लिए नहीं आई।

पांच किसानों को भी दिया जा सकता है कूपन
तुलाई के समय अगर ट्रॉली पर चार-पांच व्यक्ति हैं तो उन्हें भी टोकन दिया जा सकता है। दो किसानों को ही कूपन दिया जाएगा ऐसा कोई सख्त नियम नहीं है। मैं इस संबंध में मंडी कर्मचारियों से चर्चा कर व्यवस्था सुधरवा दूंगा।
बीएस तोमर, जिला आपूर्ति अधिकारी

