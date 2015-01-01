पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाजार वसूली ठेका में धांधली:2 पूर्व सीएमओ, 2 बाबुओं सहित जेल प्रहरी ठेकेदार पर एफआईआर

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

2006 में में 2.21 लाख के बाजार वसूली ठेका में अनैतिक लाभ लेकर नपा को 1.11 लाख का नुकसान पहुंचाने के मामले में लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने नपा सबलगढ़ के 2 तत्कालीन सीएमओ, सेवानिवृत्त कार्यालय अधीक्षक, राजस्व उप निरीक्षक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की है। वहीं आरोपी ठेकेदार, जो इस वक्त डबरा जेल में प्रहरी के रूप में पदस्थ है के विरुद्ध भी पृथक से एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

2006 में सबलगढ़ नपा में ठेकेदार देशराज सिंह जादौन ने बाजार वसूली का ठेका 2 लाख 21 हजार 11 रुपए में बोली लगाकर लिया। लेकिन तत्कालीन सीएमओ मुन्नालाल करोसिया ने अपने अधिकारों का दुरुपयोग कर ठेका राशि 2.21 लाख में से सिर्फ 1.10 लाख जमा कराकर कार्यादेश जारी कर दिया। पूरी अवधि तक ठेका चलाने के बाद भी ठेकेदार ने शेष राशि जमा नहीं की।

करोसिया के बाद आए तत्कालीन सीएमओ सतीश बंसल ने नपाध्यक्ष के कहने के बाद ठेकेदार से शेष राशि की वसूली के लिए प्रस्ताव को पीआईसी में नहीं रखा और उनके इस काम में तत्कालीन कार्यालय अधीक्षक रोशनलाल सिंघल व राजस्व उपनिरीक्षक अतरसिंह ने भी गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई। रजनी बबुआ जादौन नामक शिकायतकर्ता ने उक्त शिकायत लोकायुक्त में की। लोकायुक्त ने सभी तथ्यों की पड़ताल व आरोपियों के जबावों को सुनने के बाद तत्कालीन सीएमओ मुन्नालाल करोसिया, सतीश बंसल, कार्यालय अधीक्षक रोशनलाल सिंघल व राजस्व उपनिरीक्षक अतरसिंह के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

वहीं लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने बाजार वसूली ठेका में अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों से सांठगांठ कर नगरपालिका को 1.11 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक क्षति पहुंचाने वाले ठेकेदार देशराज सिंह जादौन के खिलाफ भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। यहां बता दें कि आरोपी ठेकेदार इस वक्त डबरा उपजेल में प्रहरी के रूप में पदस्थ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें