विवाद:मकान की खरीद-फरोख्त को लेकर आधी रात को फायरिंग, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे आरोपी

मुरैना4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस बोली- फुटेज में आरोपियों के चेहरे क्लियर नहीं, जांच में मामला

मकान की खरीद-फरोख्त को लेकर अज्ञात दो बदमाशों ने कैलारस कस्बे में वैश्य वर्ग के व्यक्ति के घर के बाद आधी रात को 2 फायर किए। पीड़ित ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर फायरिंग करने वालोें क नाम भी बताए हैं लेकिन पुलिस ने फुटेज में चेहरे क्लियर न दिखने की बात कहते हुए मामला सिर्फ जांच में लिया है।

कैलारस मे अंबेडकर मार्ग पर रहने वाले राज पुत्र मुन्नालाल गोयल ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रात करीब 12.45 बजे वह अपने घर में था। तभी उसे घर के बाहर गोली चलने की आवाज सुनाई दी। मैंने सोचा कि शायद कोई पटाखा चला होगा, लेकिन जब दूसरा फायर हुआ तो अपने माता-पिता के साथ घर से बाहर निकला। बाहर निकलने पर दो युवक बाइक पर सवार होकर भागते हुए दिखाई दिए।

फरियादी राज ने बताया कि मैने आरोपियों का पीछा करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वे भाग निकले। गोली लगने से घर के शटर में हुआ सुराख देखकर मैने पुलिस को सूचना दी। जहां कारतूस का खाली खोखा भी मिला है। फायरिंग के मामले में पीड़ित राज ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे बाइक सवार आरोपियों की शिनाख्त करते हुए आरोपी शिवम गोयनर व एक अन्य युवक का नाम पुलिस को बताया है लेकिन कैलारस टीआई प्रवीण चौहान का कहना है कि फुटेज में आरोपियों की सूरत क्लियर नहीं दिख रही, इसलिए हमने मामला जांच में लिया है।

