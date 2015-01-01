पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:पांच हथियारबंद बदमाश कहारपुरा के जंगल से चरवाहे समेत 26 बकरियां हांक ले गए

पहाड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कहारपुरा के लोग पुलिस के पास बकरी लूटे जाने की शिकायत आए।

श्यामदेव बाबा मंदिर क्षेत्र से पांच हथियारबंद बदमाशों का गिरोह पप्पू बाथम चरवाहे समेत 26 बकरियों को हांक ले गया। रविवार दोपहर 12 बजे की घटना को लेकर पहाड़गढ़ व निरार थाना पुलिस ने सोमवार को जंगल सर्चिंग की लेकिन बदमाशों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुलिस को सात-आठ दिन से सूचना मिल रही थी कि पहाड़गढ़ के जंगल में किसी गैंग का मूमेंट है। लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे हल्के से लिया और जंगल सर्चिंग नहीं कराई। नतीजतन रविवार दोपहर 12 बजे पांच हथियारबंद बदमाश श्यामदेव बाबा मंदिर पर आए और वहां से पप्पू पुत्र छीतरीया बाथम समेत उसकी 26 बकरियों को हांक ले गए। बदमाशों ने चरवाहे पप्पू की मारपीट की और पुलिस को सूचना नहीं देने के लिए धमकाया।

बदमाशों ने पप्पू को एक बकरी देकर यह कहते छोड़ दिया कि किसी से कुछ नहीं कहना। ना ही रिपोर्ट करना वर्ना जान गवानी पड़ेगी । श्यामदेव बाबा मंदिर से चलकर पप्पू शाम 4 बजे कहारपुरा आया और पहाडग़ढ़ थाने पहुंचा। सोमवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक अनुराग सुजानिया ने पहाड़गढ़ व निरार थाना प्रभारियों के नेतृत्व में दो पुलिस पार्टियां बनाईं और उन्हें जंगल सर्चिंग के लिए भेजा।

