लापरवाही:पांच करोड़ खर्च फिर भी वीआईपी सड़क अधूरी, ठेकेदार ने पूरा नहीं किया निर्माण

सबलगढ़एक घंटा पहले
वीआईपी सड़क का निर्माण अधूरा होने से उड़ रही है धूल।
  • नपा को वीआईपी सड़क बनाने के लिए राज्य राशन ने दी थी राशि

नगर में राम मंदिर चौराहे से लेकर सुनेहरा हैड तक वीआईपी सड़क बनाने के लिए राज्य शासन द्वारा पांच करोड़ रुपए दिए गए थे, नगर पालिका द्वारा ठेकेदार को राम मंदिर चौराहे से सुनेहरा हैड केनाल तक करीब एक किलोमीटर सीसी रोड बनाकर बिजली पोल बीच में शिफ्ट करके डिवाइडर एवं पैदल चलने के लिए फुटपाथ बनना था, सड़क के दोनों ओर गंदे पानी के लिए नालियां बनानी थीं।

जब इस सड़क की प्लानिंग नगर पालिका द्वारा की गई थी, तब इस सड़क को उत्कृष्ट सड़क का नाम दिया गया था, परंतु इस वीआईपी सड़क पर अब भी धूल उड़ रही है। क्योंकि ठेकेदार द्वारा सड़क बनाते समय राम मंदिर चौराहे से लेकर जगदंबा पैलेस तक सड़क निर्माण नहीं किया गया। जगदंबा पैलेस से लेकर पीपल वाली गली तक ही सड़क बनाई गई। शेष निर्माण काे अधूरा छोड़ दिया गया है। पीपल वाली गली से लेकर सुनेहरा हैड तक भी सड़क नहीं बनाई गई, जबकि यहीं सबसे ज्यादा खराब स्थिति में सड़क थी।

स्टीमेट के अनुसार सड़क के बीच में डिवाइडर बनाना था, परंतु सड़क के बीच में डिवाइडर नहीं डाला गया। पैदल चलने वालों के लिए फुटपाथ बनाना था वो भी नहीं बनाया गया। बिजली के पोल बीच में शिफ्ट करने थे यह काम भी नहीं किया गया।

स्ट्रीट लाइट के लिए 94 लाख रुपए का बजट नगर पालिका द्वारा दिया गया था, जिससे सभी बिजली के पोलो पर रंगीन लाइटें लगानी थीं, परंतु वह भी आज तक नहीं लगाई गई, जिससे सड़क पर अंधेरा रहता है। स्टीमेट के अनुसार सड़क को उत्कृष्ठ सड़क बनाना था, उस पर पेड़-पौधे लगाने थे, लेकिन स्टीमेट के अनुसार कार्य नहीं किया गया।

सड़क की चौड़ाई कम होने से रहता है ट्रैफिक जाम
राम मंदिर चौराहे से जगदंबा पैलेस तक सड़क की चौड़ाई कम है, जिससे जाम लगता है। सड़क पर गड्डे होने से जब भी कोई वाहन निकलता है तब भारी धूल उड़ती है, जिससे वहां निवासरत लोगों को काफी परेशानी होती है। जबकि नगर पालिका का कार्यालय भी इसी सड़क पर है। नगर पालिका के वाटर बक्स के सामने सड़क की हालत ज्यादा खराब है।

