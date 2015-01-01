पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बानमोर की घटना:फोम फैक्टरी में लगी आग, एक मजदूर झुलसा, गैस सिलेंडर फटने से विस्फोट

मुरैनाएक घंटा पहले
  • 12 दमकलें 5 घंटे से अधिक समय में भी आग पर नहीं पा सकीं काबू
  • साल 2010 में भी लगी थी आग, फिर भी पर्याप्त इंतजाम नहीं

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बानमोर में शुक्रवार की दाेपहर फोम फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लग गई। दोपहर 12 बजे जैसे ही गोदाम में रखी फोम में आग लगी, मजदूराें में हड़कंप मच गया। अंदर से मजदूर अपनी जान बचाने के लिए भागे। इस बीच एक मजदूर बुरी तरह झुलस गया।

फैक्टरी के अंदर रखे आधा दर्जन से अधिक गैस सिलेंडर भी आग की चपेट में आकर फट गए। सिलेंडरों में हुए विस्फोट से पूरा इलाका दहल गया। मुरैना व बानमोर की 12 दमकलें शाम 5 बजे तक भी आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू नहीं कर पाई थीं।

बानमोर इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि बानमोर स्थित फोम फैक्टरी में फोम के गद्दे और अन्य सामान बनाया जाता है। शुक्रवार को दोपहर 12 बजे जब फैक्टरी के अंदर काफी तादाद में मजदूर काम कर रहे थे, तभी गोदाम के अंदर शॉर्ट सर्किट से उठी चिंगारी भीषण आग में तब्दील हो गई।

50 फीट ऊपर उठीं लपटें
फोम में इतनी तेजी से आग फैली की गोदाम के अंदर से 40 से 50 फीट ऊंचाई तक आग की लपटें दिख रही थीं। धुएं के गुबार आसमान में छाने से अंधेरा सा छा गया। मुरैना व बानमोर की दमकलें जब मौके पर पहुंची तब तक आग पूरे गोदाम में आग फैल चुकी थीं।

2010 में भी लगी थी आग
बानमोर की इस फोम फैक्टरी में आग लगने की यह पहली घटना नहीं है। इससे पहले साल 2010 में भी आग लगने से करोड़ों का नुकसान हुआ था। इसके बाद भी फैक्टरी के अंदर आग से बचाव व नियंत्रण करने के लिए पर्याप्त इंतजाम नहीं किए गए।

आग से बुरी तरह झुलसा मजदूर, जैसे-तैसे निकाला
गोदाम से उठते धुएं व आग की लपटों को देखकर फैक्टरी के अंदर से मजदूर जान बचाने के लिए बाहर की ओर भागे। इस बीच एक मजदूर रुस्तम (20) पुत्र भारत सिंह निवासी गिरवानी नूराबाद आग की लपटों में घिरकर बुरी तरह झुलस गया। जैसे-तैसे उसे बाहर निकाला और गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

धमाकों से दहला इलाका
फैक्टरी में कई गैस सिलेंडर रखे थे। आग लगने से इन सिलेंडरों में एक-एक विस्फोट हुआ। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि ब्लास्ट की आवाज 2-3 किमी दूर तक सुनाई दे रही थी। आग लगने की सूचना मिलने पर बानमोर एसडीओपी डॉ. अरविंद सिंह ठाकुर, टीआई केएस शाक्य, तहसीलदार रत्नेश शर्मा भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।

